Malaika Arora drops cryptic message after Singham Again actor Arjun Kapoor confirms their split at public event; 'Touching a Heart…’

Malaika and Arjun were once considered the 'IT' couple in Bollywood who overcame a lot of opinions and criticism to be together. But, earlier this year, reports of their split emerged online, and on October 28, 2024, Arjun confirmed he is 'single' at a public event. Consequently, a day later, on October 30, 2024, Malaika reportedly took to her Instagram and shared an Instagram post.

The post read, "Touching a heart for a second can touch a soul for a lifetime." Along with the note, the actress wished a "Good morning'" to her Instagram followers, but the cryptic take on love left the netizens guessing about the status of things between the ex-couple.

In a viral paparazzi video, the' Singham Again' actor talked about his relationship status at a promotional event for his upcoming film. During the event, he playfully interacted with the crowd, where he mentioned, "Mai abhi single hoon" (I am single) while discussing his marriage plans, confirming that he has broken up with Malaika Arora.

For those unaware, Arora began dating the Half Girlfriend actor in 2018 after divorcing her ex-husband, Arbaaz Khan. Initially, they faced much criticism for their age difference but bravely navigated through it. Malaika and Arjun were often seen together on vacations, showcasing their affection for each other until their separation, the reasons for which are still unknown.

In an interview with Hello Magazine in June 2024, the actress explained that she hasn't given up on the idea of love and would always fight for it. But, simultaneously, she understands that fairy tales aren't real and has a realistic approach to setting boundaries for them. Despite their separation, Arjun stood like a rock with her when her father passed away in September 2024.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor is currently seen playing the antagonist in Singham Again, released today in cinemas. The movie also features Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, and Ranveer Singh in significant roles.

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla was the first to report that Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have parted ways and chose to "maintain a dignified silence" in this matter.

