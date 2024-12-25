Malaika Arora reveals their Christmas plans after dad Anil Mehta’s demise: ‘Mom will just…’

Christmas is here, but this year, it’s a bittersweet occasion for Malaika Arora, who is coping with the recent loss of her father, Anil Mehta. Despite the tough time, Malaika shared that her mother will honor his memory by preparing his favorite dishes for a close-knit gathering of loved ones this holiday season. It’s a poignant way to keep his spirit alive during a challenging time.

In a recent interview with ETimes, Malaika Arora opened up about how Christmas will be different this year. She revealed that while it’s a tough time for the family, they’ve decided to honor her late father’s memory by keeping the spirit of the holiday alive.

Despite initially feeling like not celebrating, the actress shared that her mother will cook her father’s favorite dishes for a small group of loved ones. She said, “Mom will just cook his favourite dishes for a close set of people.” The family is choosing to celebrate Christmas in remembrance of him, facing this challenging time together.

Malaika described her father Anil Mehta’s death as a shock and spoke about the varying ways people cope with grief. Malaika expressed gratitude for the support of her mother, whom she described as the strongest woman on earth, drawing strength from her.

Although she tried to return to work, she admitted that it was challenging at first, especially maintaining a tough exterior when meeting people. She eventually resumed her professional commitments once she felt ready, acknowledging that such a profound loss can never be fully processed.

Malaika Arora also addressed the judgmental comments on social media, particularly those who assumed she ‘bounced back’ quickly, explaining that as a public figure, she had professional obligations and the need to share posts, despite the personal grief she was experiencing.

This year has been significant for her, especially as her son Arhaan stepped into the spotlight. After returning from his studies, Arhaan launched a podcast, gained attention from the paparazzi, and even ventured into the restaurant business.

Reflecting on his journey, Malaika shared that Arhaan Khan, once a shy boy, has transformed and embraced new opportunities. She mentioned how he enjoys exploring different paths, but whether he eventually chooses to pursue a career in films or showbiz is entirely up to him. If he decides to become an actor, she emphasized that it would require dedication and years of preparation.

On the work front, Malaika Arora recently made a memorable cameo in the song Majha Yek Number, where she brought her signature charm and vibrant energy to the track, leaving a lasting impression.

