Malaika Arora’s father seemed ‘low on energy’ days before his demise reveals neighbour: ‘He shared a good relationship with…’

Trigger Warning: The article contains mention of death.

Model and actress Malaika Arora, along with her sister Amrita Arora, paid their last respects to their father, Anil Mehta, who passed away on September 11, 2024. They gathered at their mother Joyce Polycarp’s residence in Bandra to say their final goodbyes. Now, a neighbor revealed that Anil had been low on energy in the days before his death, though he was generally a cheerful person as per reports. The neighbor also shared, “He shared a good relationship with Joyce despite their divorce.”

Following the passing of Malaika Arora’s father, Anil Mehta, his neighbor spoke to Filmibeat about his relationships with family members. The neighbor stated, "Malaika shared a great bond with Anil Arora. They often partied together. Arhaan, who is Malaika Arora's son, even lived here for a while." The neighbor also shared that Anil lived on the sixth floor and maintained a good relationship with Joyce Polycarp, despite their divorce.

Recalling a recent incident, the neighbor shared that a few days prior to Anil Mehta's passing, he personally addressed a leakage issue in their neighbor's home. Describing him as a jovial person who frequently told jokes, the neighbor noted a change in his demeanor. Just days before his death, Anil appeared unusually low on energy. The neighbor remarked, “When I met him a few days ago, he seemed 'low on energy'. Usually, Anil was always happy and mingled with everyone. This time, I found him lacking that energy.”

She indicated that she could not provide details on whether Anil was dealing with any specific health issues or mental health concerns. However, she did observe that his energy levels were noticeably low during their last meeting.

Upon learning of her father’s passing, Malaika Arora hurried from Pune to her parents' home in Bandra, Mumbai. Her sister, Amrita Arora, who had visited their parents just a day before, arrived with her husband, Shakeel Ladak, to offer their final respects. Arjun Kapoor, who previously dated Malaika Arora, visited her mother’s residence earlier on Wednesday to offer his condolences. Malaika’s ex-husband, actor-producer Arbaaz Khan, also paid his respects to her late father.

On Wednesday, Malaika Arora took to Instagram to share the heartbreaking news of her father Anil Mehta’s passing. She issued a statement remembering her father and requested privacy for her family during this challenging period.

The statement read, “We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our dear father, Anil Mehta. He was a gentle soul, a devoted grandfather, a loving husband and our best friend. Our family is in deep shock by this loss, and we kindly request privacy from the media and well wishers during this difficult time. We appreciate your understanding, support and respect. With gratitude, Joyce, Malaika, Amrita, Shakeel, Arhaan, Azaan, Rayyan, Casper, AXL, Duffy and Buddy.”

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

