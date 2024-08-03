Manoj Bajpayee on producers complaining about rising stars fees; says 'First you feed me rasgulla' and 'then you are crying'

Actor Manoj Bajpayee, who is best known for movies like Satya, Shool, Gangs of Wasseypur, Aligarh, and more, was last seen in Apoorv Singh Karki's film, Bhaiyya Ji. Bajpayee recently pointed out how producers complain about stars raising their fees in movies and came out in support of the latter.

During a recent interview with ETimes, Manoj Bajpayee shared his opinion on the ongoing debate about the outrageous demands of stars. Bajpayee stressed that producers, who had been pampering the stars with perks, are now "contradicting" themselves by asking the latter to reduce their fees.

"First you feed me rasgulla and protein so that I can go for a marathon because I am the only one you think can win this race, and then you are crying over the number of rasgullas I ate or the protein shakes I drank!" the Satya actor stated.

Talking about his experience, Bajpayee pointed out the hypocrisy of producers choosing to cast 'stars' over actors like him and claimed that he hasn't been offered huge money as fees yet.

He stated that producers choose stars as they can guarantee numbers at the box office while adding that the business is a gamble.

Bajpayee further expressed that there is nothing wrong with stars asking for "facilities" as long as they aren't asking "insane" amounts of fees. Calling stars the "face of the film", the GOW actor shared that many stars sign movies with a reduced fee and then earn money from the profit sharing.

Advertisement

Earlier, filmmakers like Karan Johar and Farah Khan commented on the rising fees of the stars as they also have to bear the overhead costs of making films.

In an old interview with Faye D'Souza, Karan revealed that "movie stars" ask him to pay Rs. 35 crore fee to do his film and end up giving a low opening (Rs 3.5 crore) at the box office.

Coming back to Manoj Bajpayee's last release, Bhaiyya Ji, the film also starred Zoya Hussain and Vipin Sharma. The movie was released in theatres on May 24 earlier this year. It is available to stream on ZEE5 since July 26.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Manoj Bajpayee on North vs South debate: 'We need to find out why their films are working'