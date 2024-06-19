5 times Disha Patani made a case for cut-out dresses and we couldn’t stop drooling over her

A look at Disha Patani’s Instagram timeline is enough to prove her love for cut-out dresses. The actress leaves us completely mesmerized every time she drops another fashion moment in a cut-out dress. It would not be wrong to say that she is not scared of pulling off risqué looks and we are in love with her bold choices. Disha can definitely be trusted with sultry contemporary looks and her noteworthy collection of captivating cut-out outfits is proof.

For this article, we have picked some of the best cut-out dresses from her wardrobe collection and they are every bit drool-worthy and sizzling. If you are someone with a penchant for these dresses, do not miss out on taking inspiration from the Baaghi 2 actress.

Disha Patani’s black crochet dress screams hotness

Disha’s cut-out dresses are incredibly captivating. Embarking on a daring route, the actress took us by surprise when she dressed in a black crochet dress that came with a halter neck and a risqué backless feature. The tassels featuring edgy spiral patterns attached to the drawstrings at the hem contributed to the oomph element. The same spirals can also be seen on the bodice, adding to its panache.

Her on-point accessory game was visible in her, minus any earrings or necklace avatar, with just her gold bangles on. The dewy-glassy radiance truly enhanced her beauty with blushed-contoured cheeks, glossy lip shade, winged eyeliner, and mascara-laden lashes. Her luscious brown tresses left loose sealed the deal.

For Disha Patani, cutout dresses are never enough

Disha once again soared mercury levels in her slinky satin silver cutout dress with a plunging neckline. The sizzling ensemble came with a midriff cutout and a slit on the side contributing to its daring element.

The body-hugging silhouette highlighted the Radhe actress’ enviable curves from all angles. Her drool-worthy look was elevated with a sleek choker and earrings in the shade of silver, adding the required bling to her avatar.

For glam picks, she decked herself up in subtle eyeshadow, generously highlighted cheeks, perfect brows, glossy lips, sharply contoured face, and glowing skin. Further, her mermaid waves cascaded over her shoulders for an unforgettable look.

Disha Patani's glittery diva avatar

The Ek Villain Returns actor is a true blue fashionista and she surely loved the idea of a bit of sparkle when it comes to picking dazzling outfits. For an event, Disha picked a sheer glittery gown with cutouts on either side.

At the center stage was a very high slit, just the way Disha would have loved it. The outfit was elevated further with the glittery sequins embellished together to form a pattern that only accentuated her hourglass figure.

With all that glitter, Disha chose to ditch accessories, letting her glam outfit steal the limelight. Disha Patani's night glam boasts a signature dewy complexion, metallic eyes, and nude glossy lips. She styled her hair effortlessly in high-volume soft curls.

Disha ate and left no crumbs in this dress with unique cutout detailing

Disha Patani’s frame can make anyone envious of her. There is nothing that she can’t pull off. For instance, this sheer cut-out dress with distinctive cut-outs and mind-blowing swirl lace.

Adorned with crystal heart embellishments all over, the dress spoke volumes of her stunning sartorial prowess. The frilly hemline and unique cut-outs on the top and torso added to its sensuous appearance. The dress picked from the Poster Girl's racks is priced at Rs. 7,281.

For makeup, Patani opted for a dewy base with bold eyes, generously highlighted cheekbones and well-defined eyebrows. She left her voluminous hair loose allowing her fringes to cover her forehead in one of the pictures.

Disha Patani - a vision in white body-hugging gown

If anyone is to be blamed for the rise in temperature level, it has to be Disha Patani in her white ensemble adorned with just the right amount of sparkle. Her cut-out style pick effortlessly accentuated her toned figure, showcasing her penchant for body-hugging silhouette.

It came with a strappy element, and a daring plunging neckline smoothly transitioned into a V-neck design. What left us drooling over her was the vertical cut-outs on both sides, extending to her low waist, secured by a white belt detail.

The ankle length at the front and a flowing train at the back, a thigh-high slit made it an apt pick for a red carpet moment. She picked a pair of statement jewelry that comprised delicate solitaire stud earrings and a multi-tiered diamond necklace with pearl drop detailing.

Additionally, a minimalist ring on her index finger and a bracelet on her wrist gave the finishing touches to her glamorous look. A simple and sleek hairstyle with a loosely curled fringe falling through her face graced her crown.

Disha Patani never fails to impress us with her jaw-dropping looks. And, time and again, the actress has proved she rules the fashion scene.

What are you thoughts on these cut-out dresses from Disha Patani’s closet? Aren’t you inspired yet?

