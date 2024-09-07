Nawazuddin Siddiqui admits putting ‘hardcore pressure’ on his kids for THIS reason: ‘They’d get lost because there was…’

Bollywood star Nawazuddin Siddiqui has made a mark in the industry with his versatility and exceptional acting talent. His daughter, Shora, has now started her acting journey as well. In a recent interview, the actor opened up about his approach to parenting, sharing that he has encouraged his children from a young age to be discerning about what they watch. He added, “Otherwise they’d get lost because there was so much meaningless content everywhere.”

In an interview with ANI, Nawazuddin Siddiqui discussed the significance of art in people's lives and how it is something that develops over time. He expressed pride in his daughter for participating in Shakespeare workshops at her acting school in London. He emphasized that art isn’t something people typically appreciate right away; it requires cultivating a taste.

He mentioned that he has always encouraged his children to explore and understand art. He noted that, at 14, his daughter is already engaged in Shakespeare workshops in London, and he has always urged his children to be discerning about their choices in entertainment, given the overwhelming amount of content available. He said, “From a very early age, I used to put hardcore pressure on them to decide what they wanted to see.”

When the actor was asked how he gets his children to engage with literature and art in an age when many young people are preoccupied with online activities, he advised exploring classic literary works. He highlighted the importance of reading influential writers like Manto, and Premchand, and studying Bharat Muni’s Natyashastra, emphasizing the wealth of great literature available in our country.

The Gangs of Wasseypur actor highlighted the crucial role of family values and education, stating that the approach to raising children needs to be reformed. He pointed out that the current system is flawed and that a comprehensive overhaul of the entire structure is essential.

Last month, he sent his 14-year-old daughter, Shora Siddiqui, to London to start her acting journey. Recently, Shora performed in the musical Beauty and the Beast at the West End Stage - Theatre Summer School.

On the professional front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is set to appear in Adbhut, which also stars Diana Penty, Shreya Dhanwanthary, and Rohan Mehra. This film is being produced by Sony Pictures International Productions and Sabbir Khan Films. In addition to Adbhut, Nawazuddin has several other projects lined up. He will star in Oil Kumar, a movie inspired by the life of ganglord Benakanahalli Alappa Shivakumar. He will also be seen in Noorani Chehra and Sangeen.

