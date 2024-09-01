Nawazuddin Siddiqui REACTS if he wants daughter Shora to learn from his acting; says 'Mai pressure nahin daalna...'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's journey from a struggling actor to a celebrated personality in Hindi cinema is remarkable. Remember Nawaz as pickpocket in Munna Bhai MBBS who tries to steal Munna's father Shri Hari Prasad Sharma's wallet in the 2003 film? The actor gained recognition after bagging Anurag Kashyap's two-part epic black comedy crime film, Gangs of Wasseypur in 2012. Now that he has become a household name, the actor recently shared that he doesn't want to put pressure on his daughter Shora to learn from his acting.

During his new interview with Hindustan Times, Nawazuddin Siddiqui expressed his views on whether he wants his daughter Shora Siddiqui to learn from his acting experience in films.

The Gangs of Wasseypur actor shared, "Main kisi ke mind pe pressure nahi daalna chahta ki maine ye seekha to tum bhi ye seekho. Wo duniya ko apne nazariye se dekh rahi hai aur wo dekhna zaruri hai. Uska khud ka interpretation hona zaruri hai life ka, thopa hua nahi lagna chahiye. ("I don’t want to put pressure on anyone by saying that because I learned something, you should learn it too. She needs to see the world from her perspective, and she must have her own interpretation of life. It shouldn’t feel forced or imposed)."

Talking about his journey, the 50-year-old actor recalled that his experience, training and life are different. Nawaz continued that he perceives the world based on his own experiences. The Manto star further shared that it would be wrong to advise his daughter Shora to learn from his experience. Nawaz added that he doesn't want to pressurize her with it.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who is an alumnus of National School of Drama, stated that he believes in training. Talking about the need of training for actors, Nawaz stressed that if someone wants to be a "serious" actor, then he/she will have to attend workshops or at least do some meaningful work.

Nawazuddin dropped off his 14-year-old daughter Shora Siddiqui to begin her acting journey in London last month. Shora recently performed the musical play, Beauty and The Beast at West End Stage - Theatre Summer School there.

Nawazuddin made his Bollywood debut with a brief role in Aamir Khan's 1999 film, Sarfarosh. His other brief performances were in Black Friday, Shool, Jungle, Ek Chaalis Ki Last Local, Dev D and more. He now has films like Adbhut and Section 108 in the pipeline.

