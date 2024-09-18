New mom Richa Chadha makes time for workout while her ‘5 kg boss takes a nap’; 'Getting back in shape for my next film...'

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal announced their pregnancy on social media in February 2024. While the actress was nurturing her first child in her womb, she didn’t stop working and promoting her projects. Months later, the celebrity couple was blessed with a baby girl in July 2024. After taking a brief break to settle down in her ‘new job’, the Fukrey star is all set to kickstart working on her next movie. For this, she has started taking time to hit the gym while her little princess takes a nap.

On September 18, Richa Chadha took to her Instagram stories and dropped a short clip, flaunting her post-workout glow. While we think she looks perfect and flawless, the actress wants to lose some inches and get back in shape to prep for her next. Calling her child ‘5 kg boss’, the new mommy penned, “Post workout glow. Getting back in shape for my next film while my 5kg boss takes a nap. Cuz consistency>perfection.”

A week ago, Chadha shared a video of herself hustling with her team to reach the promotional event of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. In her caption, the Fukrey actress explained that the video was filmed in May, during her eighth month of pregnancy, as she was finishing up the promotions for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s first web series.

She further stated, “Wednesday for women power! This video is from May, on the cusp of month 8 of pregnancy… while I was wrapping up promotions for @heeramandinetflix. It takes a village to raise a kid but also to get dolled up for events! Here I was on my way for a press meet and greet! God knows, I didn’t wake up like this! TY @shaylinayak @ashisbogi @deepakvijayrathod and @vickyvandre ! Was excited to reunite with cast members and meet journalists who’d just seen the show! Got live feedback and tonnes of love. Kinda worked through pregnancy and can’t wait to get back to a set!”

Richa Chadha currently has Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai along with a movie based on the life and struggles of actress Silk Smitha. Are you excited to see her back on the screens because we definitely are!

