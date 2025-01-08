Newlyweds Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff make first appearance post wedding; their cute conversation with paps is just unmissable

Popular singer Armaan Malik got married to Aashna Shroff in a dreamy wedding. As per Hindustan Times, the couple got married on December 28, 2024, in Mahabaleshwar, Maharashtra. After sharing their wedding pictures, the couple also shared pictures from their pre-wedding rituals recently. Now, days after their wedding, the couple made their first appearance as Mr. and Mrs. at the airport and their cute conversation with paps drew attention.

On January 8, Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff were spotted at the airport for the first time after their wedding. In a video shared by the paps, the newlyweds looked extremely happy and joyful entering the new phase of their lives. The duo graciously stood and posed for the paps by flashing bright smiles before leaving.

In addition to this, the Bol Do Na Zara singer was heard wishing the shutterbugs on New Year and asking about their well-being. He said, "aap log sab thik ho (How are all you guys)?"

Take a look

For their first appearance, the couple kept it casual as Aashna opted for a crème colored coordinated outfit, paired with white sneakers, a matching cap, and her hair left open. Meanwhile, Armaan complemented her in a blue hoodie paired with denim and black sunglasses. The couple was also seen carrying their luggage as they returned to the city and made their way towards their parking car.

Advertisement

On January 2, Armaan and Aashna made a collaborative post to share oh-so-beautiful pictures from their pastel-themed intimate wedding. The post was captioned, “Tu hi mera Ghar (You are my home),” which is also the title of Armaan’s latest music single.

Take a look

“After seven beautiful years together, saying ‘I do’ in a ceremony that was uniquely ours felt like the perfect reflection of our journey: intimate, personal, and filled with love,” he was quoted as saying in the above-mentioned publication.

Armaan proposed to Aashna in a special set-up which was followed by their engagement ceremony in August 2023.

ALSO READ: Armaan Malik-Aashna Shroff Relationship Timeline: From drunk-dialed confession, most romantic proposal to dreamy intimate wedding