11 old Hindi love song lyrics that’ll make your Dil go Deewaana

Old Hindi love song lyrics were simply out of this world and it's a pity that we don't get to hear such timeless classics as often anymore. So, we thought it would be great to revisit some of the finest tunes from those nostalgic days and embrace the heartwarming melodies that can make us fall in love all over again. Are you excited? Keep reading!

11 timeless Hindi love songs: Lyrics that still make hearts flutter

1. Lag Ja Gale - Woh Kaun Thi (1964)

Lyrics: Lag Ja Gale Ki Phir Ye Hasin Raat Ho Na Ho, Shaayad Phir Is Janam Men Mulaaqaat Ho Na Ho

This hauntingly beautiful song from Woh Kaun Thi weaves the pain and longing of a love that might never be fulfilled. Performed by the iconic Lata Mangeshkar and written by Raja Mehdi Ali Khan, it serves as a heartfelt reminder to cherish the present, as it could be our final chance.

The melody composed by Madan Mohan was picturized on Sadhana and Manoj Kumar and the song’s lyrics translate to "Embrace me, for this beautiful night might not come again, maybe in this lifetime, we might not meet again."

2. Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas - Blackmail (1973)

Lyrics: Pal pal dil ke paas tum rehti ho, Jeevan meethi pyaas yeh kehti ho

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas is a romantic anthem that echoes the yearning for love. Sung by Kishore Kumar, with lyrics by Rajendra Krishan, the song is from the film Blackmail. It features Dharmendra and Rakhee under the composition of Kalyanji-Anandji and its lyrics translate to "Every moment, you are close to my heart... living inside my heart." One of the best ode to love, we must say!

3. Kabhi Kabhi Mere Dil Mein - Kabhi Kabhie (1976)

Lyrics: Kabhi Kabhi Mere Dil Mein Khayaal Aata Hai, Ki Jaise Tujhko Banaya Gaya Hai Mere Liye

Tu ab se pehle sitaron mein bas rahi thi kahin, Tujhe zameen pe bulaya gaya hai mere liye

This song from Kabhi Kabhie is one of the most cherished love songs in Hindi cinema. Sung by Mukesh and Lata Mangeshkar, with lyrics by Sahir Ludhianvi, it explores the fleeting thoughts of love and the desire to hold onto that moment forever. The lyrics translate to "Sometimes, in my heart, a feeling emerges, That you've been created just for me Until now you were living among the stars, You've been called down to the earth just for me."

The song featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Rakhee in a tale of love, longing, and life's complexities was composed by Khayyam.

4. Pyaar Hua Iqraar Hua - Shree 420 (1955)

Lyrics: Pyaar hua iqraar hua hai, pyaar se phir kyun darta hai dil...

This iconic love song from Shree 420 captures the innocence of romance between Raj Kapoor and Nargis. Sung by Manna Dey and Lata Mangeshkar, and written by Shailendra, the lyrics express the realization of love and the fear of its fragility. "Love has happened, acceptance has happened; then why does the heart still fear love?"

The song's visuals, with the couple sharing an umbrella in the rain, are as unforgettable as the lyrics. Released in 1955, with music by Shankar-Jaikishan, this song is a timeless symbol of romance in the rain.

5. Chaudhvin Ka Chand - Chaudhvin Ka Chand (1960)

Lyrics: Chaudahavin ka chaand ho, ya aafataab ho, Jo bhi ho tum, khuda ki qasam, laajavaab ho

The song Chaudhvin Ka Chand is a poetic expression of a lover's admiration for their beloved's beauty. Sung by Mohammed Rafi and penned by Shakeel Badayuni, the song is from the movie Chaudhvin Ka Chand. It features Guru Dutt and Waheeda Rehman in an old-world romance.

The lyrics, which compare the beloved to the moon and the sun, are filled with admiration and love. "Are you the full moon, or the sun? Whatever you are, I swear to God, you are beyond comparison!” these words were composed by Ravi.

6. Yeh Sham Mastani - Kati Patang (1971)

Lyrics: Ye shaam mastaani, madahosh kiye jaaye, muje door koi khinche, teri aur liye jaaye

Yeh Sham Mastani is a celebration of love's quiet moments, set against the backdrop of a beautiful evening. Sung by Kishore Kumar and written by Anand Bakshi, this song from Kati Patang features Rajesh Khanna and Asha Parekh. The lyrics, "Let this evening be fun and intoxicating, Someone pull me the strings, I will be taken towards you" perfectly capture the mood of love in its serene form.

Composed by R.D. Burman, the 1971 song has an evergreen charm that still makes hearts swoon.

7. Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya - Mughal-e-Azam (1960)

Lyrics: Jab pyaar kiya to darna kya, Pyaar kiya koi chori Nahi ki, chhup chhup aahe bharna kya

This love song from Mughal-e-Azam is a declaration of fearless love. Sung by Lata Mangeshkar, with lyrics by Shakeel Badayuni, it features the iconic duo of Madhubala and Dilip Kumar. The lyrics, "Why fear when you have loved? Love is not a crime," reflect the courage to stand by one's love despite societal pressures. Released in 1960, with music by Naushad, this song is still on top of several playlists.

8. Mere Sapno Ki Rani - Aradhana (1969)

Lyrics: Mere sapnon ki rani kab aayegi tu, Aayi rut mastaani kab aayegi tu

Beeti jaaye zindagaani kab aayegi tu, Chali aa, tu chali aa…

Aradhana's Mere Sapno Ki Rani is the quintessential romantic pursuit song. Sung by Kishore Kumar and penned by Anand Bakshi, it features Rajesh Khanna serenading Sharmila Tagore. The lyrics, "When will you come, my queen of dreams?" beautifully capture a lover’s emotion waiting for his beloved. Released in 1969, with music by S.D. Burman, this song remains one of the most beloved romantic tracks in Hindi cinema.

9. Dil Deewana - Maine Pyar Kiya (1989)

Lyrics: Dil Deewana Bin Sajna Ke Maane Na, Ye Pagla Hai Samjhaane Se Samjhe Na

Dil Deewana from Maine Pyar Kiya is a song that speaks of the heart's uncontrollable emotions when in love. Sung by Lata Mangeshkar and S.P. Balasubrahmanyam, with lyrics by Asad Bhopali, the song features Salman Khan and Bhagyashree. The lyrics, "The heart is crazy, it won't listen without you," were a composition by Raamlaxman and is an immortal anthem for romantic souls.

10. Aap Ki Ankhon Mein Kuch - Ghar (1978)

Lyrics: Aap Ki Ankhon Mein Kuch Mahke Hue Se Raaz Hai, Apse Bhi Khuoobsurat Apke Andaz Hain.

Aap Ki Ankhon Mein Kuch from Ghar is a song that celebrates the beauty of love found in the eyes of the beloved. Sung by Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar, with lyrics by Gulzar, the song is a romantic dialogue between two lovers. The lyrics, "There is a sweet secret in your eyes," capture the subtle and tender moments of love featuring Rekha and Vinod Mehra in R.D. Burman’s composition.

11. Sau Saal Pehle - Jab Pyar Kisise Hota Hai (1961)

Lyrics: Sau saal pahale mujhe tum se pyaar tha, Aaj bhi hai aur kal bhi rahega.

Sau Saal Pehle from the movie Jab Pyar Kisise Hota Hai is a song that captures the timelessness of love. Sung by Mohammed Rafi and Lata Mangeshkar, with lyrics and composition by Hasrat Jaipuri, the song sounds like a conversation between two lovers. The lyrics translate to "A hundred years ago I was in love with you, I still do and will continue to do so." The song featured Dev Anand and Asha Parekh, whose chemistry is beautifully complemented by the poetic lyrics.

These are just a few handful of retro classics that continue to rule the hearts of lovers. Which of these old Hindi love song lyrics intrigue you? Tell us @pinkvilla

