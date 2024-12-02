P for Paparazzi: Manoj Mahara’s behind-the-scenes project shines bright at 55th IFFI; reveals how Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt keep him going

Amidst the dazzling world of Bollywood and glamour, the relentless efforts of people behind the camera are often overlooked. Behind every captivating image or video of the beloved stars lies the hard work, and sacrifices of the paparazzi. Recently, the film P for Paparazzi based on the life of veteran paparazzo, Manoj Mahara was showcased at the prestigious 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

Directed by Divya Kharnare, P for Paparazzi sheds light on the life of Manoj Mahara (Manojstillwala), a veteran paparazzo who has spent over a decade capturing the glamour of Bollywood while quietly battling personal struggles.

The film narrates the untold story of his sacrifices, from enduring long hours and challenging weather conditions to missing precious moments with his own family—all for a fleeting glimpse of the stars.

In an official statement shared, Manoj Mahara expressed happiness about the milestone achievement while reflecting on his journey. He noted that they always stay behind the camera, capturing the beauty of the entertainment world. To have his story being told on-screen, for Manoj, is a ‘surreal’ feeling.

"Meeting stars like Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who recognize and appreciate my work, is what keeps me going. This film is a dream come true, proof that there is no right time for dreams to come alive. From clicking others’ lives to having my own life turned into a movie, this moment is unforgettable," he said.

Advertisement

In addition to this, director Divya Kharnare also talked about making the film and his inspiration behind the same. He noted that the paparazzi are the "unsung heroes of the entertainment industry." He mentioned that their struggles, dedication, and the personal battles that they go through often go unnoticed.

"Manoj Mahara’s story is one such—a man who hides his pain behind a smile, yet is full of life and passion. After spending 17 years in the industry, he truly deserves recognition. To me, he is no less than a superstar," said Kharnare.

P for Paparazzi not only brings attention to the challenges faced by Paparazzi but makers call it a heartfelt tribute to their dedication and perseverance. This film promises to give audiences a fresh perspective on the world of entertainment, exploring the unseen lives behind the lens.

ALSO READ: 1 year of Sam Bahadur: Vicky Kaushal says it was 'one of the biggest honors' for him to play FM Sam Manekshaw; fans demand National Award for him