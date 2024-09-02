Parents-to-be Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have special place in heart for monochrome PICS; here's proof

Parents-to-be Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will soon welcome their first child. Deepika and Ranveer broke the internet with their stunning pictures of her maternity photoshoot some time ago. The couple picked black and white color-grading for their latest pictures and we can't unsee them for how gorgeous they look. Unless you aren't living under a rock, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have a special place in their hearts for monochrome pictures. We aren't just claiming it; here's proof

On Monday, Deepika Padukone posted a series of pictures from their latest photoshoot. In some photos, the mom-to-be can be seen flaunting her baby bump, while the dad-to-be is cradling it. Her beautiful smile is evident in the monochromatic photoshoot.

This is not the first time the couple has shared black-and-white pictures. On June 19, Deepika dropped gorgeous pictures of flaunting her baby bump while flashing her million-dollar smile. In the caption, the Pathaan actress wrote, "Okay enough…Now I’m hungry!" followed by a pizza emoji.

On November 17, 2021, Deepika shared a black-and-white picture of herself with her husband, Ranveer. In the picture, Ranveer can be seen kissing Deepika's forehead, and the actress looks down. "All of my heart…" she captioned her post. The mom-to-be also tagged Ranveer and credited him for the click.

And this is another one from the same time. In the picture, Deepika and Ranveer can be enjoying their cosy moment with each other. While Ranveer has his hand on her shoulder, the actress has kept hers on his arms. "…And then some," followed by a red heart emoji.

Back in 2020, Deepika picked a monochromatic picture of herself with Ranveer to wish him a happy birthday. In the picture, the couple can be seen raising their wine glasses while enjoying their moment. "The light of my life.The centre of my universe. I wish you good health and peace of mind in abundance. As for the rest, I’ll tell you in person...I Love You #happybirthday," read the caption.

Reportedly, Deepika Padukone's delivery is due on September 28 at a hospital in South Bombay. "At present, the soon-to-be mother is enjoying every bit of the break that she has taken from work," a source earlier told News18 Showsha.

We can't wait for Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's big news!

