Parineeti Chopra has found the cutest way to see hubby Raghav Chadha from 'miles apart' and it is going to make you love her more

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra is currently in London, away from her husband, AAP leader Raghav Chadha. She has been sharing glimpses of her London experience, including visits to the Iskcon temple and using public transport. Recently, she took to Instagram to reveal the special way she stays connected with Raghav despite the distance, and it’s sure to warm your heart.

On Instagram today (August 7), Parineeti Chopra posted a video showing her excitedly waiting for the Parliament session to start so she can watch her husband, Raghav Chadha. As the session begins, Raghav is seen discussing matters in Parliament while Parineeti watches him with affection. It’s truly heartwarming to see her support and admiration.

In the video, Parineeti shared that this is the ‘only way’ she can see Raghav Chadha when they’re separated by distance. She wrote, “From binge watching shows to watching his parliamentary speeches LIVE on sansad TV - who knew? The only way to see him when we are miles apart!”

The actress recently visited the ISKCON temple in London to seek divine blessings and shared a montage of her experience on Instagram. The video captures her engaging in various spiritual activities at the temple. Expressing her gratitude and connection, Parineeti wrote, "Praying and chanting with my Indian community here in London, is just what my spiritual soul needed. Away from home, but @jahnavi_harrison brought me right back (red heart emoji) what a beauty you are."

Parineeti further expressed her thanks, stating, "A big thank you to ISKCON for making my visit so special. Hare Krishna Hare Krishna Krishna Krishna Hare Hare. Hare Rama Hare Rama Rama Rama Hare Hare."

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Parineeti Chopra was last seen in the Netflix film Amar Singh Chamkila, alongside Diljit Dosanjh. The biographical drama is currently streaming on the platform, with Parineeti portraying Amar Singh Chamkila's wife, Amarjot Kaur, in the film.

