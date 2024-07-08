PICS: Mirzapur 3 star Ali Fazal drops appreciation post for Anurag Basu and Imtiaz Ali; calls them 'maddest creators in the game'

From playing a minor role in Aamir Khan’s 3 Idiots to headlining projects like Fukrey and Mirzapur, actor Ali Fazal has come a long way. In the past decade, he has joined hands with several directors, across languages and genres.

While he adores them all, Fazal has a special place in his heart for filmmakers Anurag Basu and Imtiaz Ali and his recent appreciation post for them is proof!

Ali Fazal calls Anurag Basu and Imtiaz Ali ‘maddest creators’ in appreciation post

Anurag Basu and Imtiaz Ali are one of those Indian filmmakers who have created some of the iconic movies for the audience. Their impressive line of work and way of storytelling make them one of the sought-after directors to work with.

Among the scores of actors who acknowledge their craft and talents is dad-to-be Ali Fazal. Hence, when he met with the dynamic duo, he decided to capture that memorable moment. Soon after, the Sonali Cable actor took to social media to heap praise on Basu and Imtiaz.

Ali penned in the caption, “Main zara aapsa, Aap zara humse.. hum sab zara aapse. Two of my favourite maddest creators in the game… BLESSED ! @anuragbasuofficial & @imtiazaliofficial.”

Take a look:

Mukesh Chhabra says there’s love in Imtiaz Ali’s character briefs

One of the most popular casting directors in the film industry, Mukesh Chhabra was recently in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla. While talking to us, he stated that the Rockstar director would give him a detailed back story of a character, even if he had only one scene.

Chhabra stated, “Imtiaz Ali jo bhi brief dete hai na uske andar bahut zyada mohabbat hoti hai. Woh ek chahe chota sa bhi role ho na uski bhi ek bahut pyaari kahani batate hain (Whatever brief Imtiaz Ali gives, there is a lot of love in it. Even if it is a small role, he tells a very lovely story about it).”

Ali recently directed the hit movie Amar Singh Chamkila, featuring Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra. As for Ali Fazal, he will be next seen in the Tamil film Thug Life with Sanya Malhotra and Pankaj Tripathi while Anurag Basu is all set to make his directorial comeback after 4 years with his next Metro In Dino.

