Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2025: Kunal Kemmu wins Trends presents Best Debut Director
The Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2025 celebrated achievers from various fields. Kunal Kemmu was honored with the Best Debut Director award for his exceptional work on Madgaon Express.
March 27 was a memorable night for Pinkvilla as the fourth edition of the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards lit up Mumbai’s JW Marriott with glitz and glamour. The previous seasons had already captivated a digital audience of over 1 billion, and this year was no different. The star-studded event honored achievers across entertainment, television, and fashion. One of the highlights of the evening was Kunal Kemmu's well-deserved win for Best Debut Director for his remarkable work on Madgaon Express.
Several renowned brands collaborated with Pinkvilla to sponsor various award categories. For the Best Debut Director award, TRENDS partnered with Pinkvilla for the 4th edition of the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards.
Kunal Kemmu made an impressive directorial debut with Madgaon Express, a comedy-drama that takes audiences on a rollercoaster ride of laughter and chaos. The film follows three childhood friends who embark on a fun-filled trip to Goa, only to find themselves caught up in unexpected adventures.
The stellar cast includes Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, Nora Fatehi, and Upendra Limaye, whose performances add charm and humor to the engaging storyline, making it a must-watch entertainer.
Many other celebrities and actors were honoured at the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards for their style and contribution to their field. The star-studded event saw the presence of several prominent names from the industry, including Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Gulshan Grover, Rashmika Mandanna, Akshay Kumar, Priyadarshan, Sharvari, Kajol, Sushmita Sen, Tiger Shroff, and others, who arrived in style and made the evening unforgettable.
For a comprehensive list of winners at the fourth edition of the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards, click HERE.
