Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards: Ranveer Singh's full of love & gratitude as he bags Super Stylish Mega Performer

The showbiz industry witnessed a glam night as Pinkvilla hosted its maiden awards ceremony as the Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards. The prestigious event celebrated fashion and style and was attended by Bollywood’s A-listers like Kiara Advani, Kartik Aaryan, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, etc. Several celebs were awarded for their style statements during the ceremony. Joining them Ranveer Singh also won the title of Super Stylish Mega Performer and he is filled with love and gratitude after winning the award.