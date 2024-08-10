Priyanka Chopra expresses condolences over loss of ‘icon’ Susan Wojcicki; says ‘I’m so shook’

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Priyanka Chopra has mourned the loss of Susan Wojcicki in a heartfelt Instagram update. The global icon re-shared a throwback picture with the deceased, originally posted by her manager, Anjula Acharia, featuring Warner Music Group’s CEO Robert Kyncl.

While Anjali captioned it, “RIP to a fearless female icon,” PeeCee added, “I’m so shook. Icon. My condolences with the family (heartbreak emoji).” Check out her Instagram story here:-

Susan Wojcicki was an American business pioneer, YouTube's former chief executive, and a long-time Google executive. The news of her death was shared by her husband, Dennis Troper, in a Facebook post where he called Susan not just his life partner or best friend but also a ‘brilliant’ mind and a loving mother. He also urged people to pray for the family during this tough time.

The devastated man further wrote on his social wall, “It is with profound sadness that I share the news of Susan Wojcicki's passing. My beloved wife of 26 years and mother to our five children left us today after 2 years of living with non-small cell lung cancer. Her impact on our family and the world was immeasurable. We are heartbroken but grateful for the time we had with her.”

Google’s Chief Executive Sundar Pichai also penned a note of grief for Susan where he wrote, "Over the last two years, even as she dealt with great personal difficulties, Susan devoted herself to making the world better through her philanthropy, including supporting research for the disease that ultimately took her life.”

Wojcicki joined Google in 1999, much before it acquired YouTube in 2006. Wojcicki held the position of senior vice president for ad products at Google before taking up the role of YouTube’s CEO in 2014 until 2023.

Coming to Priyanka Chopra, the actress, recently wrapped up her high;y-anticipated The Bluff. This American swashbuckler drama film is co-written by Frank E. Flowers and Joe Ballarini with the latter also directing it. Besides Priyanka, it also stars Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Safia Oakley-Green, and Vedanten Naidoo in key roles.

