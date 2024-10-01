THROWBACK: When Priyanka Chopra revealed reason behind adding Jonas to her last name; ‘Hopefully in another 50 years....'

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who got married in 2018, have been serving major couple goals ever since, constantly sharing sweet moments with each other and their daughter, Malti Marie, on social media. One of the memorable moments came when Priyanka changed her name to Priyanka Chopra Jonas and later revealed the heartwarming reason behind it. Let's revisit that special moment!

In her memoir, Priyanka Chopra is credited with her full name, Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Reflecting on the decision earlier, she shared that adding Jonas to her name was a way to honor her family’s traditions without losing her identity. Speaking on the Chicks In The Office podcast, Priyanka expressed that while she kept her own name, she embraced her husband's as a tribute to both families.

She also mentioned the beautiful legacy she inherited with her new name, which she hopes to uphold. The Citadel actress further shared her reaction to seeing her new name in print for the first time. She recalled feeling a mix of surprise and realization, saying that when she saw 'Priyanka Chopra Jonas' for the first time, it hit her that this was now her name.

Priyanka expressed her hopes for a future where men might take their partner’s last names or the tradition of name-changing becomes optional for everyone and said, "Hopefully, in another 50 years, it’ll be guys taking our names too, or just not changing our names, and that’ll be normalized. But I don’t think I was at that place when I got married, I kind of wanted to honor my parents’ tradition and that’s just how it happened."

She emphasized that while she wasn’t pressured into changing her name, it was something she chose as a way to honor her parents' traditions. The actress further shared that her identity had been her own for so long that there was no chance she would ever lose her last name. By adding Jonas to her name, she found a way to honor tradition without compromising the identity she had built over the years.

Priyanka Chopra recently shared a nostalgic collage on social media, featuring a monochrome photo from her childhood and another from her Miss India win at 17. In the first image, a 9-year-old Priyanka sports a boy-cut hairstyle, which her mother Madhu Chopra found practical for school.

In the second image, she appears glamorous after winning Miss India in 2000. Reflecting on how grooming and puberty transform a girl’s appearance, Priyanka warned fans not to troll her younger self. She also quoted Britney Spears, noting how looking back makes her kinder to herself and encourages self-love.

On the work front, Priyanka is currently filming Citadel Season 2 and awaiting the release of Heads of State. She also recently wrapped up shooting her much-anticipated action drama Bluff in Australia.

