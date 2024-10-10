Radhikka Madan shares her take on nepotism and its unfair part; 'unko seekhane k liye 2-3 filmein aur mil jaati hai'

Radhikka Madan has worked in enough movies in Bollywood to know that nepotism is prevalent in the industry. While sharing her two cents on the matter, she stated that aspiring actors with parents and acquaintances within the industry get multiple movies to perfect their craft. While outsiders like her are removed from films on their first mistake.

Known for being part of movies like Angrezi Medium, Sarfira, and others, Radhikka Madan started her acting career in 2018 with Pataakha. During her chat with Shubhankar Mishra, she spoke her mind about the existence of nepotism in the Hindi film industry. The actress admitted that it does exist, just like in every other industry. However, she expressed that a ‘star kid’ has the advantage of working in 2-3 movies even if they didn’t perform well in their first movie. She said in Hindi, “Unko seekhane k liye 2-3 filmein aur mil jaati hai ki ‘Abhi seekh jaega, arey dekho improvement hai’. (They get multiple films to learn with people patting their backs for improving with every movie.)”

But that’s not the case for someone like her who doesn’t have links or family in the industry. Madan expressed that when it comes to them, filmmakers are like ‘You can’t act, we gave you an opportunity, you’re out.’ This is when they think it’s a matter of life and death and hence, they develop survival instincts.

“Meri ek galati hogi toh meko toh nikaal denge, mereko nhi mauke milne wale 2-3 filmon ke, acting seekhane ke liye. (On my one mistake, they will remove me. I won’t get a chance to learn acting in multiple movies)” she stated adding that outsiders like her are expected to come on sets only after perfecting and polishing their craft. However, for the insiders, it’s said that they are hardworking and will get better in the next movie. This is the only thing she doesn’t feel fair. But since it exists in every field, she is okay with it but she can’t deny this truth about B-town.

