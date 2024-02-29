Ranveer Singh wanting a daughter like Deepika Padukone to having a lot of babies, 7 times soon to-be-parents spoke about kids

A few hours back, Deepika Padukone broke the internet after she announced that she is expecting her first child with Ranveer Singh. The couple made a collaborative post to share the most special news of their lives with their fans and followers. Minutes later, the thread of congratulatory messages from their fans and friends increased. While the fans are already overjoyed with the news, we’re taking a look back at the times when the power couple openly talked about having kids in the past.

1. When Deepika Padukone hinted at looking forward to the day she starts her family with Ranveer

It was earlier this year in January while speaking to Vogue Singapore; Deepika Padukone had stirred the internet as she opened up about having a family with Ranveer Singh. While reflecting on her upbringing, the actress was sharing how when she meets people she has grown up with often tell her that she hasn’t changed at all. She also mentioned how being a celebrated star, her family keeps her grounded, and she wants to instill the same values in their children.

On being asked if she wished to be a mother, the actress had remarked, “Absolutely. Ranveer and I love children. We look forward to the day when we will start our own family.”

2. Ranveer Singh on wanting a daughter like Deepika Padukone

Advertisement

In 2021, during his appearance on the reality show The Big Picture, Ranveer revealed his intentions of embracing fatherhood in the next couple of years and is already contemplating names for his future child. He furthermore addressing his wife’s childhood photo had said, “Bhaisaab, aapki bhabhi itni cute baby thi na. Mai to roz uski baby photos dekhta hoon, kehta hoon ek aisi de de mujhe bus meri life set ho jae (Bro, your sister-in-law (Deepika) was such a cute baby. I see her baby photos every day and tell her, give me one baby like this one, my life will be set).”

3. When Deepika Padukone was clear about not having kids at the time

Nearly a year after their wedding in 2019, rumor mills were rife that Ranveer and Deepika were expecting their child. However, while speaking to Hindustan Times, the actress expressed remorse for society putting pressure on a dating couple to get married and eventually have kids. In her defense, the actress had expressed her belief by sharing, “Do we intent on having children? Of course, we do, we both love kids. But do we intend to have children anytime soon? Absolutely not!,” further adding that they are ‘selfishly focused’ on their careers.

4. When Ranveer Singh said it’s Deepika Padukone’s call to have children

The couple got married in 2018 and soon after their wedding made their appearance at tkhe India Economic Conclave where upon being asked about having children the actor had a quirky reply as he opined, “It’s not my call really. Partly yes, it’s my call but mostly it’s just her and I allow her that. I allow her to make most of the decisions because she is better at everything,” as he referred to his wife as more ‘mature’ and ‘evolved’ person than him.

5. When Deepika Padukone said she wants a lot of kids

It is worth mentioning that even before getting married to Ranveer Singh, on various occasions; Deepika had expressed her adoration towards having kids. In 2017, during a brand event, the actress was asked about her lifetime desire and she had the sweetest response as she said, “The one thing I have got to do before I die is definitely have lots of babies. That’s what I want to do.”

Advertisement

6. When Deepika Padukone said spending time with kids is ‘therapeutic’

We also got our hands on an interview in 2015 when the Singham Again actress while speaking to Bollywood Life was asked if she could quit acting to lead a happy domesticated life away from the limelight. The actress being very confident about it had said that she could do it very easily as according to her nothing is more important than her family. Further envisioning her future she had said she doesn’t know when will it happen yet she wants it to happen ‘gracefully’.

She said, “I know the importance of family. I mean it really completes me as a person. I want lots of children, I want so many children. I look at babies’ pictures and I am like… I love kids. I find in a selfish way, I spend time with other people’s children like SRK’s son AbRam or Homi Adajania and Anaita’s kids. I find it really therapeutic to spend time with them. So, while I also give the excuse of I love to babysit your child, I am also selfishly using them for my therapy.”

7. When Deepika Padukone revealed having kids as her back-up plan

During their appearance in 2013’s roundtable hosted by Rajeev Masand Deepika Padukone while talking about if it wasn’t for acting, she doesn’t know what she would have been doing. “But hopefully with some children around. Three little kids scuttling about. Hopefully, we would be working enough to take them to shoots, have a happy family. And at the same time, still doing what I’m doing,” she had said.

Hands down, the point of view and opinions shared by the couple in the past make it obvious how they are surely going to be the best parents. While they relish the best phase of their life, team Pinkvilla also extends its heartiest congratulations to the couple.

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone announce pregnancy: Varun Dhawan, Priyanka Chopra, Rakul Preet and more congratulate