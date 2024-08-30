Reach For The Stars OUT: Farhan Akhtar's powerful motivational anthem makes us relive Rock On days

Farhan Akhtar, who made his acting debut with Rock On!! in 2008, is one of the most talented artists in the Hindi film industry. Apart from being a filmmaker, Farhan is also a celebrated singer who continues to entertain music lovers. His songs in the 2008 film are still cherished among cinephiles, especially those who like rock music. Farhan has now treated his fans to his new music single, Reach For The Stars, on the Internet. The powerful motivational anthem will make you relive Rock On!! days.

Featuring Farhan Akhtar, Reach For The Stars is touted to be the go-to motivational anthem of 2024. In the song, Farhan, who seems to be a part of a rock band, is on vocals. The track begins with electric guitars being played by the musicians and the singer is on a roll as he starts crooning the lyrics in English with utmost dedication. Farhan is sending us Aditya Shroff's vibes. For the uninitiated, Farhan played the role of Aditya aka Adi, the lead singer of the Magik in Rock On!!

WATCH THE FULL SONG HERE:

Not just vocals, Farhan Akhtar has also composed its music and penned the lyrics of his music single, Reach For The Stars. The lyrics of the track goes like 'Reach for the stars in your darkest stars...your heart of steel your shattered shield makes you who you are..."

On August 29, Farhan took to Instagram to share the video of Reach For The Stars while announcing the release of the track. "Reach For The Stars out now," read the caption.

Farhan, who will now be helming Don 3, recently jetted off to Ladakh to shoot for an undisclosed project. Without revealing the title of the project, Farhan dropped a stunning view of mountains in Ladakh on August 28.

The filmmaker-actor shared he is shooting a "very special film" there. "Back in Ladakh after Lakshya and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag to shoot for a very special film," read his caption. Fans speculated that it could either be Don 3 or Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 2.

Farhan is producing Siddhant Chaturvedi and Raghav Juyal's Yudhra. As a producer, he also has Agni and Ground Zero in the pipeline.

