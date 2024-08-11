Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt get big love from Iulia Vantur for their music video Old Money with AP Dhillon; ‘What a treat’

Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt’s fans went berserk when the popular Punjabi singer dropped a teaser of his next music video featuring the two superstars of the Indian film industry. Soon after, the Tiger 3 actor posted the countdown of the video titled Old Money, making everyone eagerly wait for August 9.

When the video finally dropped, Salman and Sanjay’s admirers lauded the power-packed duo in their most-loved, action-hero avatar. Singer and TV host Iulia Vantur was among the many celebs who praised the singer and the two megastars for their epic collaboration. Reposting a part of the music video, she called it a treat.

Iulia further captioned her post, “What a treat @apdhillon and @shinda.kahlon killing it in their latest song #oldmoney bringing. The OGs @beingsalmankhan @duttsanjay together on screen again! I loooove it! Congratulations to the whole team. AP #actionhero !? I like that 👌🏻 #music #song #apdhillon #oldbollywood #action.”

Romanian singer and actress shared a close bond with Salman Khan and his entire family. Hence, she is often seen attending every event of the Khan family, be it anyone’s birthday or other special occasion. Hence, a couple of weeks ago, when she turned a year older, the entire family of the Shaadi Karke Phas Gaya Yaar actor was there to celebrate Iulia’s big day.

She is also seen having a gala time with Khan’s sister, Arpita Khan Sharma. A week ago, on the latter’s birthday, Vantur also dropped a sweet picture with Arpita on her birthday. Expressing her love for Salman’s sister, the model penned, “Happy birthday my dear @arpitakhansharma. May your new year be blessed with a lot of love, happiness, and warm hugs. Have a magical year.”

Soon after she penned the congratulatory note for Salman and the entire team who worked hard on the video, several netizens took to the comments section. A user penned, “You must be proud of your boyfriend,” while another commented, “Bhai & baba always boss.”

While one called the peppy number ‘Superbb Track, ’ several others dropped red heart emojis on her post. Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan will be seen in his upcoming movie, Sikandar with Rashmika Mandanna. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the mass entertainer is expected to be released during the Eid weekend of 2025.

