Salman Khan's song You Are Mine OUT: Superstar takes fans on a melodious journey with his music video ft nephew Ayaan Agnihotri's rap; WATCH

Salman Khan joined hands with his nephew, Ayaan Agnihotri, last month when they came up with their peppy party number, Party Fever. Yet again, the bhaijaan of Bollywood has collaborated with the aspiring singer and rapper. But this time, he is not just featuring in the music video, but also singing the song. Their new track, You Are Mine is out now on Salman Khan’s YouTube channel.

Minutes ago, the Tiger 3 actor took to his Instagram and announced the drop of his new music video, You Are Mine. The song features his nephew, Ayaan Agnihotri. While Salman Khan is singing the entire composition, Ayaan, popular by his stage name Agni, can be seen rapping in English in it. The 4-minute 35-second number is composed by Vishal Mishra while the lyrics are penned by Salman and Sanjeev Chaturvedi.

Take a look:

The video opens with Salman working on his next sketch when Ayaan Agnihotri arrives and requests what’s on his mind. This is when the Tiger Zinda Hai actor says that he is thinking about Vishal Mishra's songs. The youngster then asks his uncle to collaborate with him on a song he will rap. “Sure, one day,” was Salman’s response. But after being pestered by his nephew, the actor agreed to start working on one immediately. And this is how You Are Mine was kick-started.

Advertisement

Salman Khan has beautifully lent his voice to the love song that expresses a lover’s admiration towards his partner. Directed by Haider Khan with Haider Khan Films looking at the post-production aspect of the love song, the lyrics of the rap are penned by Agni.

This isn’t the first time that Khan has sung a soulful song. Earlier, the audience enjoyed the track Main Hoon Hero Tera in the voice of Salman Khan from the Bollywood movie Hero. Back in 2020, he released a love anthem, Pyaar Karona in his voice and composed by Sajid Wajid.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Salman Khan is currently busy with the shooting of his upcoming action entertainer, Sikandar. Helmed by AR Murugadoss, the big-budget action movie also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Prateik Babbar, and Baahubali fame, actor Sathyaraj. The movie is expected to be released on EID 2025.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan, Atlee and Sun Pictures in talks for a mega two hero actioner – All you need to know