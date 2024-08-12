Shah Rukh Khan's Fan co-star Deepika Amin recalls her reaction after being offered his mother's role; 'Halaki woh bada hai mujhse...'

Actress Deepika Amin, who has worked in movies like Raanjhanaa, Fan, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, has become a household name in recent times. Amin played Shah Rukh Khan's mother in his 2016 movie, Fan. The actress recently recalled her reaction to being offered his mom's role in Maneesh Sharma's directorial while stating that they previously collaborated during theater days. While Amin is younger than SRK, the actress initially couldn't believe that she would be playing his mom.

During the new interview with Rajshri Unplugged, Deepika Amin spilled the beans about how initially she was surprised after bagging the role of Shah Rukh Khan's mother in Fan.

Amin remembered the phone call from the makers who offered the role to her. The actress recalled how she thought about their collaboration in plays and was initially unsure about playing his mother.

"Yaar hum theatre kar chuke hain saath mein, halaki woh bada hai mujhse. Main uske maa ka role kaise karungi? (I told myself, ‘I have done theatre with Shah Rukh. He is also older than me. How can I play his mother on-screen?),” the Fan actress said.

Deepika Amin then learnt that SRK had dual roles, Aryan Khanna and Gaurav Chandna in Fan. She was offered to play the mother of his younger version, Gaurav. Amin stated that the makers were looking to cast parents for Gaurav's age group. The actress agreed to play the role as she believed that it was suiting for her.

Recalling her experience from the sets of Fan, Deepika Amin reminisced that she met Shah Rukh after a long time. Amin praised SRK's positive energy by saying that he always meets her with love and affection. It was a fun experience while filming for Fan, she added.

During the Delhi shoot, the former theater colleagues would relive their memories, the actress shared further. For the uninitiated, Deepika Amin worked with Shah Rukh Khan in Barry John’s theatre group about 20 years ago.

On the work front, SRK is now gearing up for Sujoy Ghosh's directorial, King. The film also stars Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Abhay Verma of Munjya fame.

