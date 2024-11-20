THROWBACK: When Shah Rukh Khan revealed the actual reason behind naming his and Gauri’s son Aryan Khan

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s son Aryan Khan is among the most popular star-kids of Bollywood. On various occasions, the superstar has expressed his great admiration towards his kids. As they say, the first child is always special; King Khan once revealed the real reason behind Aryan Khan's name.

Back in 1997, Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan appeared on Simi Garewal’s chat show, which was aired weeks after the couple welcomed Aryan Khan. The celebrity couple was discussing the special moment when they welcomed their first child and described the atmosphere inside the operating theater.

Upon being asked how did the superstar think of Aryan as the name for his son, the actor mentioned it was ‘just like that’. He remembered sitting in the studio one day, recalling that he liked the name ‘Aryan’ itself. Adding to this statement, his wife Gauri Khan also said that the superstar went on to take out the printouts that he designed and showed everyone in the family and insisted them to like the name, Aryan.

King Khan further shared his thoughtful idea behind the name stating, "I told them like in Islamic places it can become ‘Aryaan (pronunciation)’, in our country it can be Aryan and when he's abroad, he'll be Aeryan (pronunciation)."

Advertisement

In addition to this, the Jawan star further reflected on the change that Aryan had brought into their lives. King Khan explained that since his childhood he loved toys and even in his 30s he continues to like them. Thus, for him, Aryan is like a "walking talking doll" who has some amazing expressions and doesn’t care about the fact that he is his father.

He playfully continued by mentioning that whenever he calls him and tells him that he is Shah Rukh and everybody wants to see him, he just looks away. He expressed his admiration, stating that his son is very sweet and a quiet child who doesn’t cry much.

On the professional front, Aryan is all set to make his directorial debut with a series titled, Stardom. Interestingly, on Tuesday, SRK officially announced the venture without revealing its title and extended his warm wishes to his son.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan is 'phenomenon,’ says Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives fame Shalini Passi: ‘You wouldn't find anyone who...'