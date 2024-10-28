Shilpa Shetty’s Mumbai restaurant under radar after BMW worth Rs 80 lakh gets stolen from parking; REPORT

A robbery case has been reported from Shilpa Shetty’s fine-dining restaurant Bastian in Mumbai’s Dadar. According to a report published in News18 Showsha, a swanky BMW Z4 convertible worth Rs. 80 Lakh was stolen from the parking lot. The car’s owner is a Bandra-based businessman, Ruhan Khan, who discovered the theft upon leaving the restaurant and immediately filed an FIR at the Shivaji Park Police Station.

The report further suggests that Ruhan arrived at the restaurant with his friends. He handed over the car keys to the valet, who parked the car in the basement. However, the CCTV footage later showed that minutes after the valet left, two individuals entered the basement in a Jeep Compass. The incident took place at around 2 a.m. using advanced hacking techniques.

According to the report, the robbers unlocked the car and one suspect then drove off in Khan’s car. When the restaurant closed around 4 a.m., Khan asked the valet to bring his car, in response to which he was informed that it was missing. “He was shocked to learn that his car disappeared from the parking lot,” an official said.

The building staff were asked to review the CCTV footage, after which it was confirmed that the unknown individuals had robbed the vehicle. Following the discovery, Khan immediately filed a complaint with the Shivaji Park police, who reviewed the footage and initiated an investigation.

Advertisement

Authorities are now examining the road surveillance cameras in the area to track the BMW’s movements and identify the accused. A case has been filed under Section 303(2) of the BNS Act, marking it as a serious offense.

Meanwhile, Khan raised the concern by questioning the security measures at the lavish restaurant owned by Shilpa Shetty. He also called for improved safeguards while the Police continue to investigate additional footage from surrounding areas to locate the stolen car and detain those responsible. As of now, the actress has maintained a silence on the matter.

For the unversed, Shilpa’s rooftop restaurant is nestled on the 48th floor of Kohinoor Square in Dadar, Bastian. It is quite popular for its exquisite dining and immersive experience.

ALSO READ: Karan Johar drops cryptic note amid strong reactions from netizens after Adar Poonawalla acquires 50% stake in Dharma Productions: 'People at the top...'