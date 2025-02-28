Sidharth Malhotra reveals what makes his stay at Hilton special; shares it has been his comfort place while traveling between different cities

Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest loyalty program of Hilton hosted its first-ever celebrity dining experience with Sidharth Malhotra on January 24, 2025, at Conrad Bengaluru. The event was indeed a magical one with the six-course meal curated by the Yodha actor and Chef Eliyaz. The intimate setting added to the memorable experience.

The evening, attended by Hilton Honors Diamond members and selected media, was a true celebration of hospitality, with a specially curated menu, seamless service, and Sidharth Malhotra’s warm engagement with guests.

The guests had the time of their life indulging in exquisite dishes like Palak Robata Paneer, Edamame Kachori, Amritsari Tawa Nutri and more. But there’s nothing better than ending a memorable meal on a sweet note, and Saffron ganache along with Mochi Shrikhand that featured red bean ice cream, proven to be a dream for every foodie.

While being swayed by the succulent food, Pinkvilla also got an opportunity to have a tete-a-tete with our Most Wanted Munda. Sidharth candidly talked about his partnership with Hilton and what makes it so special.

Sidharth, who has been busy shooting for his upcoming film Param Sundari in Kerala, traveled to Bengaluru specially for the evening. Talking about how Hilton has been his comfort place while traveling between different cities, he said, "I think Hilton is very special as they make it more homely when you are traveling. I came from Kerala from the Param Sundari shoot, and I stayed here for the night, my menu was there, whatever I needed in the room was there, and today we have this wonderful meal. Then I go to Mumbai and then back to Kerala again within 24 hours. So they make sure whether I need a gym or a spa booking, it's all there and that's what you need when you are traveling - somebody who looks out for you, somebody who's paying attention to details, which is what I love! I love detailing in a script, in a film, and that's what Hilton does, and that's the reason I am enjoying this collaboration so much."

He also opened up about the most underrated part of staying at hotels that most people need to appreciate. The charming actor said, "The Hotel Concierge is a game changer! Whenever I travel, I've always relied on the concierge team for suggestions on the best local spots, the hidden gems, great food, and cultural experiences you wouldn't find on a typical itinerary. It's the easiest way to make any trip feel more special."

With its expanding portfolio and commitment to exceptional hospitality, Hilton has seen rapid growth in India, with several new properties opening across key markets. Talking to us about Hilton's growth and expansion plans, Manish Tolani, Vice President & Commercial Director, South Asia said, "Hilton is expanding rapidly in India and the wider region, introducing new hotels at different price points to cater to the growing domestic and inbound market. In 2024, we opened new hotels in Kathmandu, Bengaluru, and Gurugram, and this year we have another six scheduled to open up in different cities."

"Late last year, we signed a strategic licensing agreement with Olive by Embassy to introduce 150 Spark by Hilton hotels – marking the brand's debut in India. This rollout caters to India's growing demand for premium economy stays, with the initial phase focused on Southern states including Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Goa, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu. Beyond Spark by Hilton, we're strengthening our portfolio across multiple segments. This includes the launch of the Curio Collection in Bengaluru, Jaipur's first Waldorf Astoria and Conrad hotels, and new flagship Hilton Hotels & Resorts in Udaipur and Lucknow. Our focus remains on delivering exceptional experiences for business and leisure travelers, ensuring Hilton's growth aligns with the aspirations of India's dynamic travel market," he added.

Hilton and Sidharth Malhotra's collaboration has lately become the talk of the nation. Talking about the reason behind joining forces with Malhotra, Manish Tolani said, "Hilton is all about creating meaningful connections with travelers, and India is a key market where we want to deepen our engagement. Sidharth Malhotra is the perfect embodiment of today's modern traveler, globally aware, effortlessly stylish, and someone who values immersive experiences over just luxury."

"He represents a new generation that seeks more from their stays - whether it's seamless hospitality, personalized service, or access to exclusive experiences for all travel occasions. As Hilton expands in India, we're not just bringing world-class hotels, we're bringing world-class experiences that resonate with Indian travelers. Sidharth's influence and cultural relevance allow us to bridge that gap, ensuring Hilton is seen not just as an international brand, but as one that truly understands and engages with the aspirations of our audience in this market. Sidharth brings charisma, warmth, and an effortless sense of sophistication, qualities that align perfectly with Hilton. He is known for his humor, relatability, and global appeal, which made him a natural fit. From the moment we worked together on a shoot, it was clear that this partnership had great synergy. He embodies what Hilton stands for - exceptional hospitality, global experiences, and making every stay truly memorable," Tolani concluded.