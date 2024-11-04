Simi Garewal supports Abhishek Bachchan amid divorce rumors with Aishwarya Rai, calls him ‘nicest man in Bollywood’; Deletes post later

Simi Garewal recently shared a vintage clip featuring Abhishek Bachchan. In the video, he eloquently spoke about loyalty and commitment in relationships, which took on new significance amid swirling rumors regarding his marriage to Aishwarya Rai. She lauded Abhishek as one of Bollywood’s 'nicest men'. Yet, following a wave of criticism from online users, she swiftly deleted her post.

Simi Garewal revisited a nostalgic moment from her popular show, Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, by sharing a clip featuring Abhishek Bachchan. In this 2003 interview, the I Want To Talk actor candidly spoke about his views on commitment and loyalty in relationships.

He expressed his belief in the importance of honoring one’s commitments, stating that while he has no issues with frivolity or having fun, those who make commitments should adhere to them, or refrain from making them altogether.

In the video, he further elaborated on his views about loyalty, emphasizing that a man’s commitment to a woman should remain steadfast, even in complex situations. He expressed his disdain for the stereotype that men are inherently disloyal, asserting that he finds such assumptions unfounded and troubling. Abhishek Bachchan’s insights into loyalty and fidelity highlighted his belief in the importance of honoring one’s commitments in relationships.

Sharing the video, Simi captioned it, “Rendezvous Gems. I think everyone who knows Abhishek personally will agree he is among the nicest men in Bollywood. Good values and innate decency.”

Farah Khan, the filmmaker, choreographer, and actress, echoed her sentiments in the comments, stating her full agreement, noting that Abhishek is truly one of the nicest people around.

Speculation about Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's marriage intensified when the Bachchans did not wish Aishwarya on her birthday on social media. The rumors began to circulate during Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding, which the Bachchan family attended as a unit, but Aishwarya and their daughter Aaradhya appeared separately.

On the professional front, Abhishek Bachchan has an upcoming project titled I Want To Talk, directed by Shoojit Sircar. He also has Be Happy and Housefull 5 in his kitty. The actor was last seen in R Balki's Ghoomer.

