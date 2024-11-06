Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's clash couldn't be avoided despite both sides trying their best, says Bhushan Kumar; shares why Vidya Balan didn't do BB 2

Bollywood had a big Diwali with two major releases including Ajay Devgn's Singham Again and Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Recently, Bhushan Kumar who co-produced the Kartik starrer revealed that both sides met and tried their best to avoid clash. But, due to pre-commitment to OTT platforms and creative reasons, it couldn't happen. He also shared that Vidya Balan didn't do Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 because she wasn't sure how her role would come out in the film, but later liked it.

In a candid interview with Bollywood Hungama, Bhushan Kumar discussed the clash of his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. He revealed that everyone knew that both the film's were a part of a big film franchise with a lot of value. So, both sides tried to avoid the clash but everyone had their reasons to release it on Diwali.

Sharing the reason behind the same, he mentioned that they had a pre-commitment deal with OTT platform and couldn't change it. Meanwhile, Singham Again makers had a similar issue and a creative need because their film held a theme of Ramayana and the festival was a suitable occasion for its release.

He said, “We met and discussed ke hum kis tarike se clash avoid kare, unhone ne bhi try kiya, humne bhi try kiya, lekin woh issi majboori ki wajah se possible nahi ho gaya.” (We met and discussed to somehow avoid the clash, they tried and even tried but due to these issues it was not possible.)

Kumar was also asked if he was upset with Vidya Balan earlier for not being a part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. But, he denied the claim and mentioned that the actress had a reason for it.

He recalled that Vidya said that she got a lot of love and appreciation for her role in Bhool Bhulaiyaa that she did during the initial phase of career in Bollywood.

So, she wasn't sure how her role would be in the second part and if it wouldn't be good that she didn't want to hamper the appreciation she received earlier. However, when Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 became a hit, she went to see the film and liked it.

Moreover, she even called up Bhushan expressing her admiration for the film. So, he asked her at that point to be a part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and they were finally able to bring her on-board. The film also stars Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, Rajpal Yadav and more and is directed by Anees Bazmee.

