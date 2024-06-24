Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding: Alia Bhatt welcomes newlyweds to the married club; ‘You two look so full…’

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have tied the knot on June 23 and social media is filled with pictures and videos from their wedding and reception. The couple had an intimate wedding and later histed a grand reception for their BTown friends.

Well, many celebrities even took to their social media handles to congratulate the newlyweds and one of them was Alia Bhatt. She welcomed the actress to the married club in her post.

Alia Bhatt congratulates Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal

Taking to her Instagram handle, Alia Bhatt shared a picture of Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal which they shared to announce their wedding. It was from their intimate wedding ceremony. Sharing this picture, the Dear Zindagi actress captioned it as, “Congratulations Sona and Zaheer! You two look so full of love and joy!! Big big hug and welcome to the clubbbbbb @aslisona @imzahero.”

Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal’s star-studded reception

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal hosted their reception party in Shilpa Shetty’s Mumbai restaurant, Bastian. Their party was hosted by many BTown celebs like Salman Khan, Kajol, Anil Kapoor, Rekha, Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi, Saqib Salem, YoY o Honey Singh and more.

In the videos that has been going viral on social media, we can see the newlyweds dancing their hearts out. The couple can be seen grooving to the beats of Yo Yo Honey Singh who performed and entertained the guests. Apart from that, the lovebirds also shaked their leg on Shah Rukh Khan’s popular track Chaiyaa Chaiyaa.

Alia Bhatt’s work front

The actress has a couple of exciting projects in her kitty. She will next be seen in Vasan Bala’s Jigra. This film will also star Vedang Raina who was seen in The Archies alongside Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda.

Alia also has the very ambitious Sanjay Leela Bhansali film Love & War. In this film she will star alongside Ranbir Kapoor who she has worked with earlier in Brahmastra. Vicky Kaushal will also star in the film with whom she was last seen in Raazi.

