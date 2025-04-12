Sonu Kakkar is ‘deeply devastated’ as she announces split from siblings Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar: ‘This decision…’

Sonu Kakkar is an Indian playback singer who is famous for songs like Babuji Zara Dheere Chalo, London Thumakda, and more. She is the elder sister of singers Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar. Sonu recently made a shocking announcement regarding her split with her siblings. The singer said that she was ‘deeply devastated’ about it and that her decision came from a place of deep pain.

Today, April 12, 2024, Sonu Kakkar took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared this announcement with her followers. She wrote, “Deeply devastated to inform you all that I am no longer a SISTER to the two talented superstars, Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar. This decision of mine comes from a place of deep emotional pain, and I am truly disheartened today.” Her tweet was accompanied by a sad emoji and a folded hands emoji.

The reason behind this split is unknown, and Sonu’s post has now been deleted.

Have a look at Sonu Kakkar’s now-deleted tweet!

Netizens were left wondering what could have happened that prompted Sonu Kakkar to make this post. One said, “Maybe a publicity stunt! Or promotion of a new song. who knows!” Some expressed that they would always remain siblings. A user stated, “You guys are bound by blood, not by paper like marriage,” and another shared, “Siblings will always remain siblings.” Many others expressed their shock with astonished face emojis.

Sonu Kakkar’s shocking announcement comes days after singer Amaal Mallik revealed cutting ties with his family. The latter mentioned that his parents’ action had caused a rift between him and his brother, Armaan Malik.

In an emotional note on Instagram, Amaal wrote, “The journey has been terrific for the both of us but the actions of my parents have been the reason we as brothers have gone too far from one another and all of this has made me step in for myself, as it has left a very deep scar left across my heart.”

He added, “Today, with a heavy heart, I announce that I am stepping away from these personal ties. From now on, my interactions with my family will be strictly professional.”

Later, Amaal Mallik also deleted his post.

