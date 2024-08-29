Stree 2 actor Aparshakti Khurana gets quirky shoutout from brother Ayushmann for his new movie Berlin; Don't miss

Aparshakti Khurana is currently riding on the success of his recently released horror-comedy movie, Stree 2. While he is enjoying the love showered on the team, the actor is also gearing up for the release of his upcoming spy thriller, Berlin. Today, August 29, the trailer of the OTT movie was dropped with the makers revealing that it will be premiering on September 13 on Zee5. Upon hearing this good news, Aparshakti’s brother Ayushmann Khurrana gave him a fun shoutout on social media.

Taking to his Instagram stories, the Doctor G actor shared the trailer of Aparshakti Khurana’s Berlin. Lauding him for his stint in Stree 2 and wishing him luck for his upcoming project, Ayushmann Khurrana penned, “Stree 2 ki “apaar” safalta ke baad aa rahe hai @ aparshakti_khurana bilkul alag andaaz mein #Berlin” he wrote with a red heart emoji.”

Directed by Atul Sabharwal, the high-octane movie also stars Ishwak Singh, Rahul Bose, Anupriya Goenka, and Kabir Bedi in key roles. Set in the politically charged New Delhi of the 1990s, the movie guarantees intense political drama that is sure to keep the audience at the edge of their seats. In the thriller, a deaf-mute young man is arrested on suspicion of being a foreign spy. To help the authorities understand him better, a skilled sign language expert, played by Aparshakti Khurana is hired.

But during his job, he gets caught up in the intriguing story that makes everyone suspect each other in the bid to find who the real spy is. While Anupriya Gonenka plays a notorious spy, Rahul Bose is seen portraying an intelligence officer. Berlin has already received admiration from the audience at international film festivals, such as MAMI, Stars Asian International Film Festival in Los Angeles, and the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.

As for Stree 2, Aparshakti played Bittu (Vicky’s friend) in Amar Kaushik’s film. Touted as one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of 2024 till now, the sequel to the 2018 movie, Stree also stars Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, and Abhishek Banerjee.

