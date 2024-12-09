Subhash Ghai shares health update after being hospitalized for annual routine check-up; 'I’ve so many friends...'

The fans of acclaimed filmmaker Subhash Ghai got concerned when reports of him being hospitalized spread like wildfire. After rumors of him facing respiratory issues made headlines, his spokesperson quickly shared an official statement that dispelled the speculations. On December 8, the director-producer took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle and gave an update about his health, and thanked his ‘many friends’ and well-wishers for praying for him.

Subhash Ghai is a celebrated filmmaker who has made movies like Karz, Hero, Ram Lakhan, Khalnayak, Pardes, Taal, and more. People love him so much that even the slightest news of him not keeping well made them sad. But thankfully, there’s nothing to worry about.

After being treated at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital due to health concerns, Ghai took to his social media to express his gratitude to all his fans and friends who have been sending him love. In his post, the celebrity penned, “I feel so blessed to know that I’ve so many friends expressing their love n affection for my health. after my hectic stint at IFFI Goa. ALL IS WELL NOW n see u soon. SMILE AGAIN. thank you.”

Soon after reports of his hospitalization made rounds online, his spokesperson shared an official statement stating, “We would like to confirm that Mr. Subhash Ghai is absolutely fine. He has been admitted for a routine check-up and is doing well. Thank you all for your love and concern.”

A couple of days ago, the filmmaker attended the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, where he confirmed producing the sequel of the 2004 film Aitraaz. For the sequel of the successful movie, he has brought director Amit Rai on board. The producer and filmmaker also stated that the team is currently working on finalizing the female lead for the second part.

Apparently, they have a shortlist of desired actors but are yet to make a final choice for the sequel. For the unknown, the 2004 film featured Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar, and Kareena Kapoor in lead roles. For more updates about B-town, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

