Sunny Deol's Singh Saab The Great co-star Urvashi Rautela claims 38-year age gap between them to be 'biggest in Bollywood': 'I was younger than his sons’

Urvashi Rautela made her cinematic debut in 2013 with Singh Saab The Great, stepping into the limelight alongside Sunny Deol. Reflecting on this experience, she noted the remarkable 38-year age difference between them, playfully adding that she was, in fact, younger than his sons. She went on to call it ‘the biggest age gap in Bollywood history.'

During a conversation with iDiva, Urvashi Rautela shared her thoughts on starring opposite significantly older actors, reflecting on how these roles allow her to work alongside legends with extensive followings. Looking back at her experience with Sunny Deol in Singh Saab The Great, she noted that their 38-year age difference might be one of the largest in Bollywood’s history.

The actress, who was younger than Deol’s own sons, explained that if a director feels such casting works for the story, she’s all for it. She said, "It’s the biggest age gap in the history of Bollywood; correct me if I’m wrong. We had a 38-year age gap. I was younger than his sons, as well. But if the director thinks there’s no problem, it’s okay."

Urvashi playfully revealed that while dating older men is off-limits in her personal life, her career tells a different story. Looking ahead to her next project, she’s excited to set a new record, surpassing her previous one. In her upcoming film, a grand-scale South Indian production, she stars alongside the iconic Nandamuri Balakrishna, who is in his 60s. The massive age difference between them, she noted, might just make cinematic history in India.

She further expressed her perspective on age gaps in films, emphasizing that larger gaps often add value to the movie itself. With older stars come extensive fan followings, which, in her view, significantly boosts a film’s appeal. However, she clarified that while she’s open to such age dynamics onscreen, she wouldn’t consider such a difference in a personal relationship.

Meanwhile, NBK 109 boasts an impressive ensemble cast, featuring Bobby Deol, Ravi Kishen, Dulquer Salmaan, Prakash Raj, and Payal Rajput alongside Urvashi Rautela and Nandamuri Balakrishna. Bobby Deol is reportedly stepping into the role of the film's antagonist.

