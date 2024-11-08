The Buckingham Murders: Hansal Mehta apologises to X user who found Hindi dubbed version of Kareena Kapoor starrer ‘bad’

Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, has officially premiered on Netflix on November 8, 2024. A user on X (formerly Twitter) criticised the bad Hindi dubbing, prompting Hansal Mehta to respond with an apology and a promise that the original language version will be available on the platform soon.

Originally, the film was released in two versions: a Hinglish version (with 80% of the dialogues in English and 20% in Hindi) and a fully dubbed Hindi version. However, Netflix India currently only offers the dubbed Hindi version.

The user on X wrote, "I started watching #TheBukinghamMurders but the hindi dubbing is so bad. I couldn’t go beyond a few mins. Dear @mehtahansal was the movie shot in English? Why isn’t @NetflixIndia showing us the original version? Watching all the Brits speak in Hindi makes it sound so artificial."

See post here:

Hansal Mehta replied, "Due to a technical error on the service @NetflixIndia will be uploading the original language version in a few hours. Thank you for your patience. And yes it can be quite irritating to watch a dubbed version of the film. Apologies."

Another X user @Sethumadhavan wrote moments after the film went live on Netflix India, “Hi @mehtahansal why isn't @NetflixIndia having the Hingliah version of #TheBuckinghamMurders? Watching all the Brits speak in Hindi makes it sound so artificial..... sigh!”

While another user wrote, "What's the original audio?? Audio Options me there is Hindi, Portuguese and Spanish. Was waiting for eagerly for this movie. Make it happen soon Hansal ji..."

The mystery thriller The Buckingham Murders was initially released in two versions, one in Hindi and another in English dubbed.

In this film, Kareena Kapoor Khan portrays Jasmeet Bhamra, a British Indian detective tasked with investigating the murder of a 10-year-old child.

This project also marked Kareena’s debut as a producer, in collaboration with Shobha and Ekta Kapoor. The Buckingham Murders had its world premiere on October 14, 2023, at the 67th BFI London Film Festival. The movie had a theatrical release on September 13, 2024.

The cast includes Keith Allen, Ranveer Brar, Sarah Jane Dias, Prabhleen Sandhu, and Sanjeev Mehra, among others.

