THROWBACK: When Aditya Roy Kapur had hilarious reaction to being asked who is more talented among Shraddha Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra

Aditya Roy Kapur made his acting debut in 2009 with London Dreams alongside Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn. But it was his 2013 movie Aashiqui 2 with Shraddha Kapoor that made him the heartthrob of B-town. The next year, he shared the screen with Parineeti Chopra in Daawat-e-Ishq. Since the actor worked with both female stars, Karan Johar asked him which of them was more talented. The Fitoor actor was quick to brush the question under the carpet with a casual hand movement. He also jokingly stated that neither of them are talented.

In one of the episodes of Koffee With Karan Season 6, Aditya Roy Kapur shared the couch with Sidharth Malhotra. During the fun and light-hearted rapid-fire round, Karan Johar asked the Ok Jaanu actor, “Shraddha (Kapoor) or Parineeti (Chopra) the more talented actor.” To this, he responded with a hand movement and a ‘neither’ suggesting that neither of the two actresses have talent.

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director confirmed his statement by asking “You think neither of them are talented?” Adi was quick to humorously state “Ya, no talent” making Sidharth Malhotra laugh out loud. While Aditya enjoys the love of scores of fans across the world, there was a time in his career that left him feeling vulnerable.

During his conversation with Kareena Kapoor Khan on her chat show What Women Want, Kapur spoke about the rough career patch when none of his movies were doing great business at the box office. The Night Manager actor stated, “There have been vulnerable moments, like films not working or when one hasn’t had work. A few films didn’t do well, and I didn’t like anything (that was being offered), maybe because I was vulnerable at that point in time,” he said. He further stated that it was a tough period where he didn’t like anything and not working for a while.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aditya Roy Kapur is currently filming for Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino with Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Konkana Sensharma, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh and others.

