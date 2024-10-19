THROWBACK: When Hrithik Roshan recalled how his film choices left dad Rakesh Roshan's friends complaining; Deets inside

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has experimented with various genres and has succeeded in every genre. He is such a versatile actor and we can see it on screen. He had earlier revealed that his dad Rakesh Roshan's friends complained about his film choices. He shared what being 'star' means to him and we absolutely loved his answer.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Hrithik Roshan shared an interesting anecdote: many of his father's friends had complained against his film choices, suggesting that it wasn't the right choice for someone of his star status. Despite their reservations, Super 20 actor remained committed to the project, proving his dedication to taking risks and challenging himself in his career.



Hrithik reflected on what it truly means to be a star, emphasizing that it's not just about churning out films for commercial gain. To him, stardom involves using one's influence to support meaningful projects, whether they are promising scripts or talented people.

He believes the real power of being a star lies in elevating the quality of content and empowering others in the industry. He said, “I think anybody who has a status where they can empower good things, people, scripts, whatever, that is what you should use your power for.”

While not every choice will lead to success, Hrithik feels it's important to stay committed to one's values and vision without compromising for the sake of guaranteed returns.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan is gearing up for his return in War 2, the much-awaited sequel to the 2019 blockbuster, which is part of Yash Raj Films' Spy Universe. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, this installment will see him team up with Jr. NTR and Kiara Advani, creating an exciting new trio.

Though recent buzz suggested the cast traveled to Italy for a song shoot, Pinkvilla revealed that they also captured some intense action sequences amidst stunning outdoor backdrops.

War 2 will once again showcase Hrithik as Kabir, shifting from his previous rivalry with Tiger Shroff to a thrilling face-off with Jr. NTR. The film is poised for a massive box office debut over the Independence Day 2025 weekend.

