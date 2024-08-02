Ulajh Twitter Review: 10 tweets you must consider before watching Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Matthew’s spy thriller

Today is the day when the audience was finally able to watch what the creators of Ulajh have been working on for so long. On August 2, Janhvi Kapoor’s second movie of 2024 was released alongside Ajay Devgn’s Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha.

Janhvi has already got a thumbs up from her brother, actor Arjun Kapoor. But if you’re still in two minds, thinking if you should spend your hard-earned money to watch Sudhanshu Saria’s spy-thriller on the big screen, then here are some X (formerly Twitter) reviews that you must consider before giving it a watch.

Twitter has been buzzing with several reviews of Ulajh, starring Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, Rajesh Tailang, and Adil Hussain in the lead roles. A person penned in her Ulajh review, “Though a bit predictable by the end, #Ulajh has quite a gripping narrative that keeps one hooked to the screen— also, some great performances by Roshan Matthew, Janhvi Kapoor, and Meiyang Chang. Coming to @gulshandevaiah, ek hi dil hain, kitni baar jitoge??”

A user couldn’t stop thinking about Janhvi and how good the film is. She wrote in her review, “Saw #ULAJH today. This is the kinda film I'd recommend everyone to watch cuz its engaging and genuinely enjoyable. So many stylish and classy visuals. It's gonna be remembered as one really cool movie that people suddenly discover and hype. Excellent performance by #JanhviKapoor.”

While another one penned, “Janhvi Kapoor as Suhana Bhatia in Ulajh truly keeps you on the edge of your seat from start to end. Kapoor vividly conveys the character's profound sense of emotions, adding a sense of depth in the film! Watch Ulajh for Janhvi, she’s truly outdone herself!!”

According to one user, Ulajh is one of Janhvi Kapoor’s finest works. He wrote, “#Ulajh has been watched one of the finest film. Completely loved it. I liked how it's not abt Pakistan vs India as always shown in our films #JanhviKapoor aced the role as suhana batia. Loved gulshan, meiyang chang n Roshan Mathew in their roles.This film deserves audience's love."

A user gave four stars in his review of Ulajh. “Ulajh review -Mind-bending thriller! Janhvi Kapoor shines in a complex web of suspense and intrigue. Polished direction and cinematography keep you hooked. 4/5”

Check out some more reviews of the film:

The movie also stars Meiyang Chang, Rajendra Gupta, Jitendra Joshi, Sakshi Tanwar, and many other actors. Would you give it a watch? Let us know!

