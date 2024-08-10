Veteran Marathi actor Vijay Kadam passes away at 68 after long battle with cancer

Trigger Warning: This article contains a mention of death.

Veteran Marathi actor Vijay Kadam left for his heavenly abode on Saturday morning. He was 68. The senior actor had been reportedly battling cancer for a long time. Kadam's friend, actor Jaywant Wadkar, confirmed his demise.

According to ANI, Jaywant said, "He had been courageously fighting cancer. Initially, he recovered, but his health eventually deteriorated." Kadam's friend added that he had an acidity attack around 25 days ago.

Talking about his filmography in Indian cinema, Wadkar stated that Vijay Kadam was "extremely talented". He said further that he explored various projects ranging from Marathi cinema to Hindi films in his decades-long career.

Wadkar, who considered Vijay Kadam as his family, praised the late actor by saying, "It is impossible to find an actor like him again." While mourning the loss of his friend, Wadkar said that his death has left a void in the industry.

As per the agency, Kadam's cremation took place at the Andheri-Oshiwara crematorium on Saturday afternoon. The late actor is survived by his wife and son.

Vijay Kadam began his cancer treatment last year and underwent chemotherapy along with a couple of surgeries, News18 reported. He is best remembered for his contribution to Marathi cinema and theater.

His notable works in the Marathi film industry include Irsal Kaarti, De Danadan, Chashme Bahaddar, and many more. He also worked in Marathi movies like Police Line, Halad Rusli Kunku Hasala, and De Dhadak Bedhadak.

He rose to fame after starring in Purshottam Berde's Marathi stage play, Tur Tur (1983-84). The play also featured late actor Laxmikanth Berde of Hum Aapke Hain Koun fame. Vijay started his acting career in theater in the 1980s era. Apart from Tur Tur, he also worked in Viccha Majhi Puri Kara and Pappa Sanga Kunache.

Vijay Kadam appeared in Arshad Warsi's debut film, Tere Mere Sapne. Kadam played the role of traffic policeman in it. The 1996 movie also starred Chandrachur Singh and Priya Gill. The late actor last appeared in the Marathi TV series Ti Prat Aaliye. The show was released in 2021.

