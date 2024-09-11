Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Announcement Teaser Out: Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri’s hilarious Stree and Animal references take the fun a notch higher

Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimrii are all set to star together in an upcoming comedy movie, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa. Minutes ago, the makers dropped the teaser of the movie that gives a peek into the characters of the two leading artists. While introducing each other, the actors also made references to their last movies, Stree 2 and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. The trailer of the film will be launched on September 12, 2024. Read on!

The video opens with Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri hosting a news channel, dressed as the anchors of the 90’s. They read the biggest news of the hour coming from ‘mayanagri Bombay’. Sharing details of their upcoming movie, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, they stated that it’s backed by producer Bhushan Kumar along with Krishan Kumar, Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, Vipul D. Shah, who are bringing a movie that 100% belongs to the 90s.

Take a look:

Further on, they gave a fun introduction to each other. While talking about Rajkummar, they mentioned that he is ‘purush’ who featured in Stree. As for Triptii, they said that she is someone whom they probably have seen earlier referring to the Animal song ‘pehle bhi main inse mila hu’. Announcing that the film is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa they said “jo apni filmon me launde ko laundiya bana ke ghumaate rehte hai” referring to Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday’s Dream Girl 2.

Advertisement

The celebs further mentioned that the audience can watch the trailer of the Hindi movie on September 12, 2024, with their entire family because the movie is “97% parivaarik hai and 3% maha-paarivaarik.” Sharing more about it in the captions, they wrote, “1997 ke mukhya samachar...dekho sabke saath…padosi ho ya Pariwar... #VickyVidyaKaWohWalaVideo Teaser out now! In cinemas on 11th October.”

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is penned by Raaj Shaandilyaa and Yusuf Ali Khan and will hit theaters on 11 October 2024.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla to get more updates on Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri’s upcoming comic caper, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Rajkummar Rao and Manushi Chhillar team up for Bhakshak director Pulkit’s next; On floors in September