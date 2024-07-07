WATCH: Natasa Stankovic drops ‘gentle reminder’ amid separation rumors with Hardik Pandya; gives thumbs up to Krunal's post for his brother

Rumor has it that Hardik Pandya and his wife, Natasa Stankovic, are going through a rough patch in their relationship and are headed for a divorce. The chatter caught momentum when the model actress didn’t post any appreciation post for Hardik or the Indian cricket team after they recently won the T20 World Cup tournament.

Amid all the speculations, Natasa posted yet another ‘gentle reminder’ and spoke about God making a way through a problem in a video. Check it out!

Natasa Stankovic talks about God making a way in new reminder

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic have always penned love-filled messages for each other, whether on their wedding anniversary or birthday. However, when the model didn’t post anything on the cricketer’s birthday this year, people started speculating trouble in paradise.

The fire was fuelled when she didn’t appear at the stadium to watch any T20 World Cup 2024 match. The actress also stayed away from posting any congratulatory posts for her husband or the Indian cricket team.

Now, amid rumors of the separation, Natasa took to her Instagram stories and dropped a video talking about God’s plan. In the clip, she said, “Just a gentle reminder from me to you again. Remember God didn’t remove the Red Sea, he parted it. Which means, He won’t remove a problem out of your life, but he will make a way through it. Bye!”

Take a look:

Natasa Stankovic reacts to Krunal Pandya’s post for brother Hardik

A day ago, Hardik’s brother, Krunal Pandya, shared multiple images of his brother on social media and penned a long emotional appreciation note for him. In his lengthy post, Krunal expressed how the last few days have been like a fairy tale they’ve always dreamt of.

He added, “Like every countryman, I’ve lived this through our teams heroics, and I couldn’t be more emotional with my brother being at the heart of it.” Krunal also addressed the criticism Hardik received over the past six months and stated that he didn’t deserve what he went through.

Like several others, Natasa was also moved by his warm post for his brother. Hence, she was among the many celebs who liked Krunal’s post.

Take a look:

Natasa and Hardik got engaged in January 2020 and were blessed with their first child, Agastya Pandya, in July of the same year. On February 14, 2023, the couple renewed their wedding vows in a lavish ceremony in Udaipur.

