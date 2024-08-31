WATCH: Sonakshi Sinha telling paparazzo 'mere ko ghar jaane de' after her dinner date with Zaheer Iqbal is moment of the day

Sonakshi Sinha, who was on holiday for the past few days with her husband, actor Zaheer Iqbal in the United States, is back in town. Lately, the newlywed couple, who are savoring their post-marriage period, has been travelling to various countries and enjoying their honeymoon phase together. While halting their travel diaries for some time, Sonakshi and Zaheer went on a dinner date in the city last night. Sonakshi's cute interaction with a paparazzo about leaving for home after dinner is the moment of the day.

In a video posted on Instagram, Sonakshi Sinha can be seen walking solo after her dinner date with Zaheer Iqbal. Zaheer is away from the camera's eyes. Sonakshi makes frequent turns to see Zaheer while being surrounded by the paparazzi.

The actress then tells a paparazzo that she wants to leave for home while making herself a way to board the car. "Mereko ghar jaane de (Let me go home)," the Kakuda actress says in the clip. Sonakshi then sits on the passenger seat at the back and Zaheer is on the front.

The newly married star opted for a casual look for the night. Sonakshi wore a long black graphic tee with black jeggings. She paired her outfit with a denim jacket on top. The Dabangg actress is sporting a messy bun and has make-up on.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal celebrated their two-month wedding anniversary on August 23. On the occasion, Zaheer posted a video of himself with Sonakshi from their US diaries in which the couple was seen strolling on the streets together.

The clip featured Zaheer playfully teasing his wife. The actress reshared the Instagram story and wrote, "2 months today… only a lifetime more of you annoying me all day every day… yay!!!” Sonakshi also shared a picture with Zaheer in which the actress was seen planting a kiss on his cheek.

Sonakshi Sinha exchanged marital vows with Zaheer Iqbal on June 23, 2024. The couple had a civil marriage ceremony at Zaheer's residence in Bandra. The ceremony was held in the presence of their family members, friends and other loved ones.

