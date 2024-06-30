Shatrughan Sinha's son Luv Sinha reacts to his hospitalization; says 'Dad had viral fever and weakness'

Shatrughan Sinha was hospitalized just two days after daughter Sonakshi Sinha's wedding with her longtime beau Zaheer Iqbal. The videos of the actress visiting him with her husband went viral on social media.

Now, in a new interview, the veteran actor's son Luv Sinha opened up about the reason behind the hospitalization.

Luv Sinha on father Shatrughan Sinha's hospitalization

Shatrughan Sinha has been admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. In a new interview with Indian Express, his son Luv Sinha reacted to the hospitalization and added, "Dad had viral fever and weakness the last couple of days so we decided to admit him to the hospital.”

Sonakshi Sinha's brother Luv Sinha hits back at 'online campaign' against him

Sonakshi Sinha’s brother Luv Sinha took to his Instagram handle and addressed his alleged absence from his sister's wedding with Zaheer Iqbal.

Hitting out at the trolls, he pointed out that an online campaign against him would not justify his love for his family. He wrote, “Why I chose not to attend. Running an online campaign against me on a false premise won’t change the fact that for me my family will always come first.”

On the other hand, Kussh Sinha added that he attended the wedding. Speaking to News 18 Showsha, he said that an article published by a leading portal with an unnamed source was responsible for spreading inaccurate information.

More about Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal wedding

The newlyweds shared a series of pictures from their registered wedding. They also wrote a heartwarming note saying, "On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each others eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs… leading up to this moment… where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods… we are now man and wife. Here’s to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever (red heart) Sonakshi (infinite) Zaheer 23.06.2024."

Meanwhile, the wedding reception was attended by Salman Khan, Kajol, Tabu, Anil Kapoor, Chunky Panday, Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and many other Bollywppd celebs.

