What is Hashimoto's disease, the condition Arjun Kapoor revealed he's suffering from? Know its causes, symptoms, treatment and more

Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor has opened up about his battle with Hashimoto’s disease, revealing how stress triggers unexpected reactions in his body—like gaining weight during flights due to the strain it puts on his system. Let’s dive into what Hashimoto’s disease is all about, including its causes, symptoms, and the impact it can have on your body.

As per a report in NIDDK, Hashimoto’s disease, that Arjun Kapoor is suffering from, is an autoimmune disorder that targets the thyroid, a small butterfly-shaped gland in the neck responsible for regulating energy use throughout the body.

When the immune system mistakenly attacks the thyroid, it can result in hypothyroidism (underactive thyroid) or, in rare cases, hyperthyroidism (overactive thyroid). The disease causes a buildup of white blood cells in the thyroid, impairing its ability to produce the necessary hormones that regulate key bodily functions like metabolism and heart rate.

Common symptoms of Hashimoto’s disease include fatigue, weight gain, difficulty tolerating cold, joint pain, dry skin, thinning hair, and irregular menstrual cycles. In some cases, the thyroid damage can cause a temporary overproduction of thyroid hormones, leading to hyperthyroidism.

As per the same report, while the exact cause of Hashimoto’s remains unclear, genetic factors, viral infections, and certain medications are known to contribute. People with a family history of thyroid issues are more likely to develop the condition. Environmental factors like exposure to toxins or radiation may also play a role.

Treatment typically involves hormone replacement therapy with synthetic thyroid hormone, such as levothyroxine, to restore normal thyroid function. In milder cases, doctors may monitor symptoms and thyroid levels without immediate medication.

Talking about the disease, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, the Singham Again actor said, "It's almost like I can take a flight and gain weight because the body goes in distress. That happened to be when I was 30 and I defied it."

He also revealed that his mother and sister, Anshula Kapoor, also suffer from the same condition, and he noticed significant changes in his body over the years, particularly during his career in films.

