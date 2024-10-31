What to watch this weekend: Ajay Devgn led multi-starrer Singham Again to Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and more

We gave officially kick-started the festive week. Apart from getting dressed up, relishing delicious food, and unwinding with old pals, some of us must also be looking forward to spending the upcoming weekend watching some mind-blowing entertainers. Well, if you’re also thinking about what to watch this week then fret not. Here are three amazing movies and shows that you can enjoy with friends and family.

Take a look at some upcoming entertainers to binge-watch this weekend:

1. Singham Again

Release Date: November 1, 2024

Star Cast: Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Jackie Shroff

Director: Rohit Shetty

Producer: Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande

Genre: Action/Thiller

Where to Watch: In cinemas

Rohit Shetty is all set to take over big screens with the fifth installment of his cop universe franchise. His upcoming actioner Singham Again not only has an impressive ensemble cast, but it also gives a modern twist to the epic Ramayana. The movie, which is a direct sequel to the 2014 Singham Returns is expected to explode at the box office with its pre-booking showing positive trends.

2. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Release Date: November 1, 2024

Star Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri

Director: Anees Bazmee

Producer: Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Murad Khetani

Genre: Horror/ Comedy

Where to Watch: In cinemas

Singham Again will be locking horns with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in theatres this Diwali. The trailer of the horror-comedy film looks promising with the addition of Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri. The epic dance faceoff between Dixit and Vidya Balan has amped up the expectations of viewers. Even though BB3 makers tried to avoid the clash, their efforts didn’t bear fruit. Only the audience will decide which of these big-budget films was able to cash in on the festive weekend.

3. Mithya: The Darker Chapter

Release Date: November 1, 2024

Star Cast: Huma Qureshi, Avantika Dassani, Parambrata Chatterjee

Director: Kapil Sharma

Presented by: Applause Entertainment, Rose Audio Visuals

Genre: Thriller

Where to Watch: Zee5

If you don’t want to head to cinema halls then here’s a web show that can be watched in the comfort of your home. Mithya: The Darker Chapter is the second installment of the Mithya web series.

