Salman Khan showed up at Dubai hotel during Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif’s Welcome shoot, Mushtaq Khan aka Ballu spills beans

In a rare anecdote, actor Mushtaq Khan aka Ballu from Welcome, opened up about an unexpected moment from Salman Khan’s past. While Salman Khan’s relationships, especially with Sangeeta Bijlani, have often been spoken about in the public domain, Mushtaq offered a lesser-known glimpse into that chapter of his life.

Advertisement

During a recent chat with Filmy Mantra and as quoted by The Times of India, the veteran actor was asked whether Salman or Sangeeta Bijlani ever visited each other on film sets. Mushtaq responded with clarity: “I have never seen Sangeeta ji come to the set to meet him, but once, when we were shooting the film Welcome in Dubai, Salman came to the hotel there.”

The moment stood out for Mushtaq, who has been a part of several noteworthy movie projects. Welcome, released in 2007, featured Katrina Kaif opposite Akshay Kumar, alongside a dynamic supporting cast that included Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar. While Salman was not a part of the cast, his visit during the shoot in Dubai is news to us!

The Gadar 2 fame also shared a tidbit from the early days of Salman Khan’s career, highlighting the role Salim Khan, Salman’s father, played in shaping the actor's path. “Salim Khan mujhe kehte the Salman Khan ko theatre mein kaam dilwao, thoda open up hoga, acting seekhega,” Mushtaq recalled, underscoring Salim Khan’s belief in theater as a foundation for good acting.

Advertisement

Salman is continuing to headline big-budget films. Most recently, he was seen in A.R. Murugadoss' Sikandar co-starring Rashmika Mandanna.

ALSO READ: Box Office: Salman Khan's Sikandar hits Rs 100 crore net mark, continues actor's long streak since 2010