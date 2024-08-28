When Deepika Padukone comforted Lakshya Sen after his bronze medal defeat at Paris Olympics 2024; 'Don't worry, you did good'

Badminton player Lakshya Sen recently lost his bronze medal tournament at the Paris Olympics 2024. Sen, who was trained under badminton legend Prakash Padukone, became the first Indian male shuttler to reach the semifinals of the Olympics. Prakash's daughter, actress Deepika Padukone reached out to Lakshya and comforted the 22-year-old shuttler after his back-to-back defeats at the Olympics, he revealed it all in a recent interview.

During his conversation with Humans of Bombay, Lakshya Sen shared that Deepika Padukone dialled his phone call after the match and she motivated the shuttler with her words. Talking about Deepika, Sen shared, "She called me and said, 'It's fine; don't worry. You did good'."

Lakshya Sen, who was devastated after his defeat and is still hurt that he couldn't win the medal for India, called Prakash Padukone his "mentor and father figure". The young shuttler added that he feels great to talk to the Padukones whenever he seeks advice or wants to talk freely with them.

Earlier, Lakshya Sen met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Independence Day. During his interaction with PM Modi during the felicitation of India's Paris Olympics athletes, Sen revealed that his coach Padukone took his mobile phone away during the matches to help him stay focused, IANS reported.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone recently went for dinner with Ranveer Singh's family including her father-in-law Jagjit Singh Bhavnani, mother-in-law Anju Bhavnani, and sister-in-law Ritika Bhavnani. Deepika posed with Lakshya Sen during her dinner outing.

Deepika is currently embracing her pregnancy phase. The mom-to-be is often spotted in public these days, mostly for dinner dates and family outings. She is expecting her first child with husband, actor Ranveer Singh in September this year.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD earlier this year. The film also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Disha Patani, and more.

Deepika now has Rohit Shetty's directorial venture, Singham Again in her kitty in which she is playing the role of ACP Shakti Shetty Bhalerao. Headlined by Ajay Devgn, it features an ensemble star cast including Ranveer, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and others.

