When Shahid Kapoor thought he would have to ‘protect’ 21-year-old Mira Rajput from ‘big bad world of movies’ after their wedding 

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are among the most-loved couples in Bollywood, setting new couple goals with their marriage. They have been married for 8 years and never fail to admire each other. Recently, the actor shared how, when marrying a 21-year-old Mira Rajput at the age of 34, he initially thought he would have to protect her from the "bad world of movies and glamour," but later found her to be "strong" and "self-assured."

In a candid interview on The Faye D'Souza Show, Shahid Kapoor disclosed some important insights from the early days of his arranged marriage in 2015 with Mira Rajput when she was just 21 years old. The couple met each other just 3 or 4 times before their marriage, and their age gap gave rise to protective instincts in the actor for his then-new wife. Consequently, he felt he would have to keep her safe from the darker side of film and glamour business.

"When we married, I thought I would have to protect her because she is this 20-year-old girl from Delhi into the big bad world of movies and glamour," he shared.

However, he went on to appreciate his wife's strong background, resilience in dealing with challenges, and high-level intelligence. Kapoor mentioned that she is far more capable of handling such issues than he initially thought. He added, "She's also very stubborn, which is important because that's how you protect yourself," highlighting her ability to navigate the challenges of showbiz independently.

The Kabir Singh actor also revealed that, in the 8 years since their marriage and her exposure to the film business, Rajput has become a more confident version of herself in social situations than he is. He noted, "She is more of a social creature than I am. She got comfortable at parties I had been attending for years, even before I did."

He admired his wife's capabilities and her growth over the years, which led to a situation where he began leaning on her for support.

On the work front, Shahid was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, released on February 9, 2024. He is now preparing for the release of his next film, Deva, by Rosshan Andrrews. He plays a cop in the film co-starring Pooja Hegde, which will be released in February 2025.

