Who is Rishabh Sawhney? All you need to know about the villain in Deepika Padukone-Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter

Siddharth Anand’s aerial actioner Fighter is all set to release in a few days. The trailer of this film starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor was unveiled by the makers on Monday. The first rushes of the film left fans super impressed. While netizens went gaga over Hrithik and Deepika, another character in the trailer caught fans’ attention. The Fighter trailer introduced the villain of the film, and while he only has a couple of shots, fans were curious to know about him. The character of the villain is played by Rishabh Sawhney, who will be making his Bollywood debut with the film. Want to know more about him? Keep scrolling!

All you need to know about Rishabh Sawhney, the antagonist in Fighter

The antagonist in Fighter is actor Rishabh Sawhney, and he will be seen having a face-off with Hrithik Roshan’s character Shamsher Pathania aka Patty. Rishabh Sawhney began his journey as a model, and he walked the ramp for several fashion designers including Shantanu and Nikhil. While Fighter marks his big screen debut, he made his acting debut in 2021 with Nikkhil Advani’s period drama series The Empire, in which he played Babur’s brother Mehmood. The show starred Dino Morea, Kunal Kapoor, and Drashti Dhami in the lead roles.

He has also been credited by IMDb as a casting associate for shows like Kaun Bangi Shikharwati and Bestseller.

Rishabh Sawhney’s social media handle

He has over 10.2k followers on Instagram, and he frequently posts selfies, photoshoots, and pictures from his workout sessions. Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and Hrithik Roshan's girlfriend Saba Azad are among his many followers on Instagram.

Rishabh Sawhney’s Bollywood debut

Fighter marks his Bollywood debut, and the actor has also become the talk of the town post the release of the film’s trailer. As seen in the trailer, he sets out on a mission to wreak havoc in India. The first few glimpses of him in the trailer look quite menacing, and fans are excited to see if Siddharth Anand has given the audience yet another iconic villain after Jim (John Abraham) in Pathaan.

In an interview with IANS, Rishabh Sawhney expressed his excitement for his Bollywood debut film Fighter. He said, “It is a dream for any actor to see themselves on the big screen one day. And it feels surreal that my dream is about to come true. What makes it more special is that I am getting to do it with names like Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor and under the leadership of Siddharth Anand. Fighter is surely going to be a path-breaking film for Indian film action, and I feel proud to be a part of it.”

About Fighter

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Fighter stars Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Talat Aziz, Rishabh Sawhney among others. The film is a tribute to the courage, sacrifice, and determination of our IAF warriors, showcasing their remarkable stories.

Deepika will be seen as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore aka Minni, while Hrithik will play Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty. Anil Kapoor will be seen as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh aka Rocky in the film. The film will release on January 25, 2024.

