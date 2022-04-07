Dasvi Review: Abhishek Bachchan, Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam starrer has purpose but lacks focus

Name: Dasvi

Director: Tushar Jalota

Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Nimrat Kaur, Yami Gautam

Release Platforms: Jio Cinema and Netflix

Rating: 2.5 / 5

Usually, we come across three types of films - one which is made to purely entertain, the other that has a message, and the third that strikes a balance between the two. Dasvi largely falls in the second category. It’s a film with a purpose, which also makes a sincere attempt to entertain. Though whether it manages to achieve the latter is debatable. Revolving around a flamboyant Chief Minister played by Abhishek Bachchan, Tushar Jalota’s directorial traces his story from being a corrupt and brash politician to a more open-minded, sensitive one. His wife played by Nimrat Kaur, and Yami Gautam’s cop character play two distinctive roles in this journey.

The film makes a statement on the importance of education, and Abhishek’s character arc manages to achieve that. However, in an attempt to attain that goal, the story, especially the relatability of the characters, gets lost during the narrative. In an attempt to make the roles impactful, writers Ritesh Shah, Suresh Nair and Sandeep Laeyzell ended up making them more caricaturish. Especially Abhishek and Nimrat’s parts that comply with every stereotype that you can imagine about their respective roles.

Some actions of the characters are extremely forced too, especially Abhishek and Nimrat’s onscreen equation seem very superficial. There was an attempt to establish a connection between the characters and the audience by adding some pop culture references, but ultimately the effort seems half-baked.

Dasvi has humour in parts, especially in the first half. But a lot of work could have been done in the second half of the movie. While background score helps to lift up the scenes, songs composed by Sachin Jigar are forgettable. The film also seems a bit rushed in the end, especially the last half-an-hour.

As far as the performances are concerned, Abhishek Bachchan does well as the assertive Chief Minister Ganga Ram Chaudhary. He could have done much more with the part, if the writing had backed it. Nimrat Kaur shines as Bimla Devi, portraying all the layers of the character to the T. Yami Gautam as Jyoti Deswal gives her all to the character, but isn’t very convincing in the part. All three got the Haryanvi dialect right, thanks to coach Sunita Sharma.

Overall, when you see the film it is evident that the makers wanted to strike the right balance between conveying a message and entertaining the audience, but it ends up being more preachy than anything else.

